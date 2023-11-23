It's officially the holiday season!

Now that Thanksgiving is pretty much in the rearview mirror, you're probably well into shopping mode. Because let's be honest: there aren't that many days until Christmas, which means there's no time like the present to get started on your list.

If you’ve already finished your shopping, then feel free to kick back with a Christmas cocktail and watch a holiday movie while the rest of us panic and scramble to wrap ours up before the big day.

But if you're just getting started, you’re probably checking Black Friday store hours — and especially Best Buy's Black Friday hours to help you decide where to score all the deals and save a few bucks on gifts for friends and family (and perhaps a couple for yourself). And why not? 'Tis the season, and there's nothing wrong with putting a couple extra items under the tree just for you.

Big screen TV? Check. New laptop. Done. Brand new phone? Yep.

Whether you're shopping for you or anyone else, keep reading to get Best Buy’s Black Friday hours along with the schedule for the rest of the weekend.

See below for all the details.

What are Best Buy’s Black Friday hours in 2023?

If your Thanksgiving tradition is to feast on a big dinner, then you can head out the door to nab some early deals. But make sure to check store hours ahead of time because unlike previous years, many retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day in 2023, including Walmart, Target, Kohl's and — yep, Best Buy.

But if you plan to line up early on Black Friday morning, Best Buy doors will open at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 24 and will remain open until 10 p.m. local time on Black Friday.

For the rest of Black Friday weekend, Best Buy's hours are as follows:

Saturday, Nov. 25: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you're hoping to learn what Best Buy's holiday hours are, well, we've got those, too. According to a Best Buy spokesperson, Best Buy's extended holiday hours for the rest of the season are as follows:

Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where to find a Best Buy near you

Whether you're double-checking local store hours for the holiday season or trying to locate a Best Buy store near you, we've got the retailer's store locator to save you the extra trouble of looking it up yourself.

You can find Best Buy's store locator right here.