24 restaurants to order takeout Thanksgiving dinner from this year

Whipping up your favorite family recipes can be a special experience on Thanksgiving, but let’s face it: Cooking a holiday feast can be exhausting.

Whether you’re pressed for time or simply don’t feel like lifting a finger, many restaurants across the country are offering up some tantalizing takeout options. Here’s a list of to-go offers that will whet your appetite.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen

Bravo! Italian Kitchen has the following hot or cold Thanksgiving Packages To Go:

Small pan for $105 (feeds three people)

Large pan for $160 (feeds six people)

Half pan for $250 (feeds 10 people)

Full pan for $450 (feeds 20 people)

You can pick up your order or get it delivered by the following dates:

Cold pickup/delivery: Monday, Nov. 20 through Thursday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hot pickup/delivery: Wednesday, Nov. 22, through Thursday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Brio Italian Grille

Brio Italian Grille has the following hot and cold Thanksgiving Packages to go:

Small pan that feeds three people ($105)

Large pan that feeds six people ($160)

Half pan that feeds 10 people ($250)

Full pan that serves 20 people ($450)

These are the pickup orders:

Cold pickup/delivery: Monday, Nov. 20 through Thursday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hot pickup/delivery: Wednesday, Nov. 22, through Thursday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo customers can order hot or cold Thanksgiving Packages To Go through Nov. 21. A small pan feeds three people for $105, while a large pan feeds six people for $160. If you’re expecting a big crowd, you can also order a half pan that serves 10 for $250 or a full pan that serves 20 for $450.

Pickup/delivery times are as follows:

Cold pickup/delivery: Monday, Nov. 20 through Thursday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hot pickup/delivery: Wednesday, Nov. 22, through Thursday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cooper’s Hawk

Cooper’s Hawk has “heat and serve” packages that cost $199.99 and serve six people. The meals can be preordered through Nov. 17 online while supplies last and can be picked up on Nov. 21 or Nov. 22 between 9 and 11:30 a.m. or 2 and 4 p.m.

The meals include the following items: pretzel bread & butter, butternut squash soup with roasted pumpkin seeds, stuffing, Mary’s potatoes, roasted green beans and carrots, slow-roasted turkey slices with pan gravy and homemade cranberry sauce, Eli’s pumpkin praline cheesecake with vanilla whipped cream and vanilla sauce.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve meals that are ready to heat and serve in two hours or less. They’re available for pickup between Nov. 18 and 25 while supplies last. There are two options:

Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Turkey Feast ( starts at $154.99 and serves 8 to 10 people): The meal comes with two oven-roasted turkey breasts, cornbread dressing and turkey gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole, your choice of two country sides, sweet yeast rolls, and pumpkin and pecan pies.

starts at $154.99 and serves 8 to 10 people): The meal comes with two oven-roasted turkey breasts, cornbread dressing and turkey gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole, your choice of two country sides, sweet yeast rolls, and pumpkin and pecan pies. Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Turkey Family Dinner (starts at $104.99 and serves 4 to 6 people): The meal comes with an oven-roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing and turkey gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole, your choice of one country side and sweet yeast rolls.

Denny’s

Denny’s is offering a ready-to-heat Turkey & Dressing Dinner Bundle that serves four people. You can preorder it between Nov. 17 and Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. EST on Dennys.com 24 hours in advance.

The meal comes with the following items: carved turkey breast, bread stuffing, red-skinned mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, and your choice of a second side (herb-glazed corn, fresh vegetable medley or creamy mac and cheese).

In addition, you can purchase other sides a la carte and pumpkin pie and pecan pie by the slice.

Famous Dave’s

Famous Dave’s has a Thanksgiving menu with the following items and more available for preorder now. Pickup starts on Nov. 21.

Whole Hickory Smoked Turkey a la carte (serves 10 to 12 and served hot or chilled):

Whole Hickory Smoked Turkey Feast (serves 10 to 12 and served hot or chilled); comes with the following items: garlic red-skin mashed potatoes (3 quarts), Dave’s cheesy mac & cheese (3 quarts), cornbread stuffing (3 quarts), cornbread muffins (15), turkey gravy (1 quart)

Whole Smoked Pork Tenderloin a la carte (serves 12 to 16 and served hot or chilled)

Half Smoked Pork Tenderloin a la carte (serves 6 to 8 and served hot or chilled)

Whole Smoked Pork Tenderloin Feast (serves 12 to 16) and comes with the following: whole smoked pork loin, apple glaze (1 pint), garlic red-skin mashed potatoes (3 quarts), Dave’s cheesy mac & cheese (3 quarts), cornbread muffins (15)

Goldbelly

Goldbelly has a plethora of prepared meals, sides and desserts that can be shipped right to your front door. The site offers nationwide shipping and has special Thanksgiving offerings here.

Golden Corral

To celebrate Thanksgiving, Golden Corral will offer an in-restaurant buffer and holiday meals to go. There are individual takeout meals available and family meals that serve six to eight people. You have until Nov. 20 to order pickup for Thanksgiving and restaurants will be open between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the holiday.

Harry & David

Don’t feel like cooking? Let Harry & David take care of it! The company has a Thanksgiving meal ($269.99) that serves eight to 10 people and includes the following items: ready-to-heat oven-roasted turkey (10 pounds), apple sausage stuffing (1 pound, 14 ounces), black truffle and almond green beans (1 pound), brown sugar sweet potatoes (1 pound, 15 ounces), pumpkin cheesecake (2 pounds), classic turkey gravy (13.5 ounces) and spiced cranberry chutney (1 pound).

Or, you can buy sides, turkey or dessert from the site.

La Madeleine

La Madeleine’s Thanksgiving meal ($79) serves four to 10 people and comes with the following items: oven-roasted turkey breast or sliced ham with mushroom sauce, cranberry orange chutney, cranberry apple stuffing, sourdough breadsticks, and your choice of two sides from the following options: red-skinned mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, sweet potato soufflé and broccoli & rice Provencal.

For smaller parties, there are also individual sampler meals.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods is closed for Thanksgiving but is selling take home party platters beforehand. Options include clam, chowder, lobster rolls, sushi and more.

Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque

Mighty Quinn’s Barbecue customers can choose from the following catering options while supplies last:

Thanksgiving Feast (for 8 to 10): $249

Pit Roasted Turkey: $129

A la carte options

The restaurant is closed on Thanksgiving, but you can pick up your order on Nov. 21 or 22 and reheat the meal at home. All orders need to be placed by Nov. 20.

Omaha

Omaha Steaks has several Thanksgiving takeout options. You can build your own holiday meal and choose from several meats (turkey, ham, prime rib, etc.), load up on a full feast with sides or simply order some sweet treats.

Perry’s Steakhouse

Perry’s has a turkey dinner that’s available in restaurant and to-go. Customers can preorder the meal on Nov. 22 between 11 a.m. and closing time. The following options are available:

Individual smoked turkey breast with soup or salad and sides ($49 per person)

Family-style Thanksgiving Meal for 4 ($149)

Polly’s Pies

Polly’s Pies has several catering packages for Thanksgiving that are available for local pickup between 8 am. and 9 p.m. before the holiday and between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. You can choose from the following:

Family Whole Turkey Feast ($189.99): Serves six or more and comes with a 12- to 14-pound roasted turkey with sides, including stuffing, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, gravy, red-skin smashed potatoes, dinner rolls and your choice of pie.

Family Sliced Ham Feast ($179.99): Serves six or more and comes with a 50-ounce presliced orange-Dijon glazed ham, sides, dinner rolls and your choice of pie. You can also select a 25-ounce half-ham option.

Family Everything But the Bird Feast ($99.99): Serves six or more and comes with stuffing, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, gravy, red-skin smashed potatoes, dinner rolls and your choice of pie.

Sides and Extras: As an add-on to any order, you can order extra sides, including homestyle stuffing, turkey or brown gravy, red skin smashed potatoes, green beans, smashed sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and whipped or cinnamon-whipped cream.

Breakfast Bundle ($49.99): Serves four or more and comes with quiche Lorraine or spinach & feta quiche, blueberry or pumpkin maple crunch muffins, fresh fruit and breakfast potatoes.

Pollo Campero

Between Nov. 9 and 26, Pollo Campero customers can get 15% off catering in-store and online using the code THANKFUL23.

Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouses

At Ponderosa and Bonanza, you can choose from the following to-go platters: turkey or ham ($12) or both ($14). They all come with the following sides: mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, a vegetable dish and a roll.

Popeyes

Popeyes has a Cajun-Style Turkey(feeds eight to 12) that you can order for pickup while supplies last. You just have to thaw, heat and serve it. Turkeys arrive one to three business days after your order is shipped. Sides are sold separately.

Online turkeys are sold out but there may still be some available locally.

R&R BBQ

R&R’s Thanksgiving pack can be tossed in the oven at home and serves six to eight people. You can order online, in-store or via phone, and can pick it up Monday, Nov. 20 through Wednesday, Nov 22.

Each pack comes with the following items: slow-smoked turkey, garlic mashed potatoes with gravy, creamed corn, stuffing, rolls and cranberry-apple crisp.

Red Lobster

Everyone knows that the sides are the best part of Thanksgiving, and Red Lobster is selling several limited-edition family sides to take home. You can choose from the following: Cheddar Bay Biscuit stuffing, crispy Brussels sprouts, bacon mac & cheese, mashed potatoes and orzo rice. When you buy the Holiday Side Bundle featuring all five sides, you’ll get two dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits for free.

The restaurant also offers several party platters, including a black tiger shrimp cocktail platter, and family meals like the Family Bar Harbor Lobster Bake to go or for delivery.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is offering customers a “Thanksgiving at Your Table” meal that serves four for $175 ($210 in Hawaii). You can pick it up on Wednesday, Nov. 22 between 12 and 4 p.m.

The meal comes with the following items: an oven-roasted turkey breast, Ruth’s sausage and herb stuffing, homemade turkey gravy and cranberry relish, and your choice of a medium salad, medium side and four pumpkin cheesecakes with vanilla ice cream.

The restaurant is also selling Thanksgiving sides to go, including the following: Ruth’s sausage and herb stuffing, sweet potato casserole, potatoes au gratin, creamed spinach, green beans with roasted garlic, and your choice of Caesar or steak house salad. These are available for pickup until Tuesday, Nov. 21 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The Capital Grille

In addition to opening its doors on Thanksgiving, The Capital Grille is offering a catered holiday meal (minus the turkey and dessert). Just make sure to preorder by Nov. 21 and pick it up on Wednesday, Nov. 22 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or Thursday, Nov. 23 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (pickup days/times can vary by location).

The $135 meal serves four people and can be reheated at home. It comes with the following sides: brioche stuffing, French green beans, cranberry-pear chutney, Sam’s mashed potatoes, pecan-crusted sweet potatoes with hot honey, rolls and gravy.