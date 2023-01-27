IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

7 bestsellers shoppers can't stop buying — and they're all under $30

24 traditional Irish foods perfect for your St. Patrick's Day feast

You don't need to reach the other end of the rainbow for these golden recipes.

Make Donal Skehan's sweet pork chops this St. Patrick's Day

04:35
/ Source: TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

St. Patrick’s Day, known to the Irish as an annual Christian feast celebrating the patron saint of Emerald Isle, has taken on many iterations in modern times. To folks in the U.S. and around the globe, who may or may not have Irish ancestry, March 17 is a time to party. For those who enjoy the holiday at home, preparing a spread of St. Patrick’s Day recipes (including Irish desserts) is a must. Depending on how true to the holiday’s Irish roots one wants their menu to be, there are plenty of heartwarming Irish foods that will make folks feel like they’ve gone straight over the rainbow to the pot of gold.

Sure, you could go in the direction of classic corned beef and cabbage (which is a time-honored classic for a reason). But there are other traditional Irish foods to explore. To ensure that we’re providing the best Irish recipes to pay homage to the patron saint, TODAY Food turned to some of our favorite Irish chefs including Donal Skehan, Clodagh Mckenna and Catherine Fulvio.

Before you start cooking, check your fridge and pantry for a few key ingredients: russet potatoes, good quality Irish butter, beef stock, whiskey and more than a few bottles of Guinness. And while traditional stew recipes often call for an inexpensive cut of beef, if you want to save time, splurge on a more tender cut. They don’t take nearly as long to braise, delivering a comforting crock in half the time.

From sides like Irish champ and home-baked soda bread to pork chops with a luscious Irish whiskey-honey glaze and heaty stews, these authentic Irish foods will make St. Patrick's Day 2023 one to remember.

Smoked Ham Hock with Champ and Braised Cabbage
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Smoked Ham Hock with Champ and Braised Cabbage

Declan Horgan

"As a kid growing up, my mother used to make champ potatoes," says Declan Horgan. "I remember there being a magic well in the middle of the potatoes, filled with milk and butter — food of the gods it was! Later, I added the smoked ham hock to elevate the dish, but it's still a taste of childhood, just like mom made."

Beef and Irish Stout Stew
Patty Lee / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Beef and Irish Stout Stew

Donal Skehan

This is the perfect dish for St Patrick's Day! Serve it as a stew or take it one step further and use it as the filling for an impressive pie.

Irish Whiskey-Honey Pork Chops with Champ Mash and Carrots
Courtesy Donal Skehan

Get The Recipe

Irish Whiskey-Honey Pork Chops with Champ Mash and Carrots

Donal Skehan

A combination of Irish whiskey, tangy mustard and sweet honey create a marinade for these outstanding pork chops. Once the chops have rested, the marinade is then boiled down to a sticky, sweet finishing sauce. Serve alongside buttery herbed carrots and classic champ mash for dinner.

Guinness Beef Stew with Potato Dumplings
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Guinness Beef Stew with Potato Dumplings

Clodagh McKenna

This beef stew is a weekly staple on McKenna's Irish family table. "I've added the herby potato dumplings, because they soak up the delicious juices from the stew," she says. "I make this for casual suppers with my friends, Irish-style."

Corned Beef and Cabbage
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Corned Beef and Cabbage

Donal Skehan

In Ireland, bacon and cabbage is traditionally served as part of a St. Patrick's Day feast. Corned beef is the American version dreamt up by Irish immigrants where beef was a more readily available option. Both are simple and delicious dishes, which are perfect for celebrating all things Irish.

Corned Beef Sandwiches with Irish Cheddar and Pickles
Getty Images

Get The Recipe

Corned Beef Sandwiches with Irish Cheddar and Pickles

Donal Skehan

Toasty rye bread, tender corned beef, Irish cheddar and sharp mustard come together to make the ultimate sandwich for St. Patrick's Day. Serve with a side of cool cucumber pickles to cut through the richness of the sandwich.

Howth Head Seafood Chowder
Shutterstock

Get The Recipe

Howth Head Seafood Chowder

Donal Skehan

Skehan's hometown of Howth is famous throughout Ireland for its fish. "This wonderfully creamy seafood chowder always reminds me of home," he says. "Serve it with a few slices of brown bread with Irish salted butter."

Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage
Casey Barber

Get The Recipe

Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage

Casey Barber

Because the corned beef, potatoes, onions and cabbage are all cooked together in a flavorful braising liquid, the result is a dish with a beautiful blend of flavors.

Beef and Irish Stout Pie with Potato Pastry Topping
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Beef and Irish Stout Pie with Potato Pastry Topping

The tender pastry on this pie make it oh, so delicious. Instead of using diced potatoes in the stew filling, they're riced and folded into the pie dough along with salted Irish butter. The filling is meaty and rich, which is a delicious contrast to the buttery topping.

Beef and Guinness Stew
TODAY

Get The Recipe

Beef and Guinness Stew

Catherine Fulvio

Smoky bacon, sweet red peppers, fresh herbs and tender butternut squash make this traditional Irish farmhouse dinner warm and comforting. Don't skip the deglazing step — it ensures that all those wonderful crispy bits make their way into the casserole.

Colcannon and Champ Stir Fry
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Colcannon and Champ Stir Fry

This is the ultimate comfort food when the weather turns chilly. It's a great way to turn leftovers into a totally new dish. Smoky ham, earthy root veggies, and salty bacon add heft and flavor, while the leafy kale and fresh herbs lighten and brighten the dish.

Shepherd's Pie
Courtesy McGillin's Olde Ale House

Get The Recipe

Shepherd's Pie

McGillin’s Olde Ale House

It's hard to resist the savory and comforting flavors of shepherd's pie. From the velvety gravy and tender vegetables to the meat and fluffy mashed potatoes, each bite is more enjoyable than the last. This dish can be served family-style in a large baking dish or individual-sized crocks.

Beef-and-Guinness Pie with a Cheddar Crust
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Beef-and-Guinness Pie with a Cheddar Crust

Donal Skehan

Serve this as a stew or take it one step further and use it as the filling for an impressive pie, topped with flaky pastry. All aspects of this dish can be made ahead. In fact, the pastry benefits from resting in the fridge, while the flavor of the meat deepens after chilling overnight.

Beer-Battered Fish and Chips
Donal Skehan

Get The Recipe

Beer-Battered Fish and Chips

Donal Skehan

This is one of Skehan's absolute favorite dinners. "Don't be afraid of shallow-frying the fish — once you have a nice high-sided pan and a controlled heat, everything will work out nicely, but do be careful when cooking with hot oil," he says. "Make sure not to overcrowd the pan when cooking the fish as this will reduce the heat. Also, preparing your batter in advance will speed up the process."

Soda-Breaded Pork Chops with Colcannon
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Soda-Breaded Pork Chops with Colcannon

Clodagh McKenna

This is real-deal Irish soul food: Comforting buttery colcannon, along with crunchy, juicy breaded pork chops. The honey dip is addictive, and so good served with chicken wings or pork ribs too. Play around with this dish and try swapping the whiskey for Guinness, and lamb cutlets or chicken breasts instead of pork chops. Any iteration is sure to be a hit.

Shepherd's Pie with Champ Mash
Patty Lee / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Shepherd's Pie with Champ Mash

Donal Skehan

Shepherd's pie may just be the ultimate Irish comfort food. Here, it is made extra special thanks to a topping of a creamy potato champ mash. Champ is a traditional way of serving mash from the north of Ireland. The spring onions give the champ mash an extra burst of flavor.

Quick Beef Stew
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Quick Beef Stew

Stuart O'Keeffe

Beef stew doesn't have to take several hours to make. This recipe is quick and easy, but tastes like it braised for hours.

Pan-Fried Cod with Minty Pea Purée
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Pan-Fried Cod with Minty Pea Purée

Donal Skehan

For Skehan, pan-fried fish is the ultimate fast food. The crisp, flaky fish pairs perfectly with the clean flavor of the peas and mint, while green lentils add bulk and texture.

Sides and soda breads

Sautéed Leek & Spinach with Irish Smoked Bacon
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Sautéed Leek & Spinach with Irish Smoked Bacon

Smoked Irish bacon, balsamic vinegar and tender spinach make this a satisfying side. With poached pears and a generous sprinkle of walnuts and chives, it also makes a fabulous warm salad for lunch. The best part is the whole thing comes together in under 10 minutes.

Irish Champ
TODAY

Get The Recipe

Irish Champ

Catherine Fulvio

Champ is as classic Irish as it gets. This versatile side dish works with any protein, from fish to poultry to beef stew and beyond! Build even more flavor with a few spoonfuls of pesto.

Bacon-Roasted Cabbage Wedges
Lauren Salkeld

Get The Recipe

Bacon-Roasted Cabbage Wedges

Lauren Salkeld

Cooking the cabbage under a bacon blanket allows for all the smoky, salty flavors to permeate the hearty layers of leaves, while creating beautiful caramelization. Once cooked, the bacon gets chopped and crumbled over the tender cabbage.

Dylan's Irish Soda Bread
Dylan Dreyer

Get The Recipe

Dylan's Irish Soda Bread

Dylan Dreyer

"This recipe actually was a gift for my bridal shower, from my husband's great-aunt Toots," says Dylan. "It was laminated and everything. Brian's side of the family is very Irish, and I don’t have any Irish on my side, but I’ve always loved Irish soda bread. It’s a fairly bland kind of bread, like a biscuit or a scone, so it’s really best with cold Irish butter and coffee or tea. It’s perfect for breakfast!"

Rosemary Clodagh Bread
TODAY

Get The Recipe

Rosemary Clodagh Bread

Clodagh McKenna

This is the bread that's always on McKenna's kitchen table at home. It's similar to the traditional Irish soda bread, but hers is made with yogurt and fresh rosemary. Bonus: no kneading or proofing involved!

Ella's Irish Soda Bread
Courtesy of John Mooney

Get The Recipe

Ella's Irish Soda Bread

Soda bread is a quick Irish staple. Because it is leavened with baking soda instead of yeast, the dough doesn't need time to proof. So, once mixed, kneaded and shaped, it's right to the oven with it. It's best served warm with a big smear of Irish butter.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.