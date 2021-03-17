IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Irish Whiskey-Honey Pork Chops with Champ Mash and Carrots

Courtesy Donal Skehan
Donal Skehan
Ingredients

Pork
  • 3 tablespoons Irish whiskey
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard
  • 1/2 cup apple juice
  • 1 tablespoon neutral oil
  • 4 pork loin chops, cut 1/2-inch thick, bone in, skin on and scored
    • Champ Mash
  • pounds potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks
  • 3/4 stick butter
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 6 scallions, finely sliced
  • sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
    • Carrots
  • 1 pound carrots, cut into 1/2-inch diagonal slices
  • 1/2 stick butter
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 small handful parsley

    • Chef notes

    An Irish whiskey, tangy mustard and sweet honey marinade make these pork chops truly outstanding. Serving them alongside buttery herbed carrots and classic champ mash makes it the perfect St. Patrick's Day dinner.

    Preparation

    For the pork chops:

    1.

    Whisk together the whiskey, honey, mustard, apple juice and oil in a flat, high-sided dish. Add the pork chops to the dish and turn until coated and submerged. Cover and place in the fridge to marinade for at least 1 hour or overnight.

    2.

    Once the pork chops are ready to cook, remove from the fridge and allow to come to room temp.

    3.

    Heat a griddle pan over a medium-high heat.

    4.

    Remove the pork to a plate lined with kitchen paper and pat dry before transferring the marinade to a small saucepan.

    5.

    Simmer the marinade over a medium heat until sticky and slightly thickened.

    6.

    Place the pork on the griddle pan and cook for 3 minutes on both sides, until it has deep char marks and is cooked all the way through.

    For the champ mash:

    1.

    Add the potato chunks to a pot of cold water, cover, place over a high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until the potato is tender when pierced with a fork.

    2.

    When the potatoes are cooked, remove from the heat, drain into a colander, then add back into the pot with the butter and milk. Using a potato masher, mash the potatoes until smooth and creamy.

    3.

    Add in the spring onions and season with sea salt and ground black pepper, stirring to combine.

    For the carrots:

    1.

    Add the carrots, half of the butter, water and sugar to a heavy-based pan, along with seasoning.

    2.

    Place a lid on top and bring to a steady boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10-12 minutes, until the carrots are fork-tender. The liquid should be almost all used up at this point; if not, cook more and if the carrots aren't quite tender, don't be afraid to add another splash of water.

    3.

    Add the remaining butter and parsley, tossing until the butter is melted and all the carrots are coated.

    To serve:

    Serve the pork slathered in the sticky honey and whiskey sauce alongside the carrots and champ mash.

