Ingredients
Chef notes
This is one of the most popular dishes at McGillin's. It's hard to resist the rich, savory and comforting flavors of shepherd's pie. From the velvety gravy and tender vegetables to the flavorful meat and fluffy mashed potatoes, each morsel is more enjoyable than the last.
Technique tip: Can be made and served in individual crocks.
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 350 F.2.
Sauté onions until translucent in a large, heavy bottomed pot. Add beef, cook halfway, then add mushrooms and fresh garlic, if using.3.
When beef and mushrooms are cooked through, drain off excess fat and water.4.
Return empty pot to heat and add gravy, peas, carrots and beef and mushroom mix. Add all the seasonings except parsley.5.
Turn off heat and add chopped parsley.6.
Fill a crock of your choice with mixture. Pipe mashed potatoes on top.7.
Bake for 10 minutes, until potatoes edges are caramelized and gravy is bubbly.