Shepherd's Pie

COOK TIME
20 mins
PREP TIME
30 mins
SERVINGS
6
RATE THIS RECIPE
(0)
Courtesy McGillin's Olde Ale House
McGillin’s Olde Ale House
Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup yellow onions, diced
  • 3 pounds ground beef
  • 1 quart sliced mushrooms
  • 1 quart brown gravy
  • 1 pound peas and carrots
  • 1/2 teaspoon dry sage
  • 1/2 teaspoon dry thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon granulated garlic (or two cloves fresh garlic, chopped)
  • salt, to taste
  • 1/2 bunch fresh parsley, chopped
  • 3 pounds mashed potatoes

    • Chef notes

    This is one of the most popular dishes at McGillin's. It's hard to resist the rich, savory and comforting flavors of shepherd's pie. From the velvety gravy and tender vegetables to the flavorful meat and fluffy mashed potatoes, each morsel is more enjoyable than the last.

    Technique tip: Can be made and served in individual crocks.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 350 F.

    2.

    Sauté onions until translucent in a large, heavy bottomed pot. Add beef, cook halfway, then add mushrooms and fresh garlic, if using.

    3.

    When beef and mushrooms are cooked through, drain off excess fat and water.

    4.

    Return empty pot to heat and add gravy, peas, carrots and beef and mushroom mix. Add all the seasonings except parsley.

    5.

    Turn off heat and add chopped parsley.

    6.

    Fill a crock of your choice with mixture. Pipe mashed potatoes on top.

    7.

    Bake for 10 minutes, until potatoes edges are caramelized and gravy is bubbly.

    Shepherd's Pie

    Historic Philadelphia pub celebrates St. Patrick's Day in style

    March 17, 202105:40

    Recipe Tags

    IrishDinnerEntertainingComfort FoodEasyWinterEntrées

