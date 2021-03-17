IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce breakup in TODAY exclusive

The Emerald Isle Sandwich

COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
1
Courtesy McGillin's Olde Ale House
McGillin’s Olde Ale House
Ingredients

  • 6-8 ounces lean corned beef, sliced
  • 2 slices cheddar cheese, preferably Irish stout cheddar
  • 1 long hoagie roll

    • Chef notes

    This is a McGillin's take on a Philadelphia cheesesteak! The satisfying sandwich gets an Emerald Isle twist from griddled corned beef and melty Irish cheddar cheese.

    Technique Tip: Best made on a flat top griddle if you have this in your home; otherwise, a frying pan works, too.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 350 F.

    2.

    Add corned beef to hot griddle and chop up meat into bite-size pieces.

    3.

    Once hot, place corned beef into fresh hoagie roll.

    4.

    Top roll with cheddar cheese and bake for 3-5 minutes. Serve hot.

    The Emerald Isle Sandwich

    Historic Philadelphia pub celebrates St. Patrick's Day in style

    March 17, 202105:40

    Recipe Tags

    IrishLunch5 or less ingredients Comfort FoodEasyQuickSandwiches

