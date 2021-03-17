COOK TIME
5 mins
PREP TIME
5 mins
SERVINGS
1
Ingredients
Chef notes
This is a McGillin's take on a Philadelphia cheesesteak! The satisfying sandwich gets an Emerald Isle twist from griddled corned beef and melty Irish cheddar cheese.
Technique Tip: Best made on a flat top griddle if you have this in your home; otherwise, a frying pan works, too.
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 350 F.2.
Add corned beef to hot griddle and chop up meat into bite-size pieces.3.
Once hot, place corned beef into fresh hoagie roll.4.
Top roll with cheddar cheese and bake for 3-5 minutes. Serve hot.