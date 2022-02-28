IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

34 St. Patrick's Day recipes: Hearty stews, silky potatoes and more

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with corned beef and cabbage, meaty stews, perfect potatoes and more.

Make Donal Skehan's sweet pork chops this St. Patrick's Day

By Kendra V. Lico

There's so much more to St. Patrick's Day than shamrocks and beer. The holiday is most popular in Ireland — as St. Patrick is the patron saint of the Emerald Isle — but every March 17, it is celebrated in countries all over the world. It is an official Christian feast day and a celebration of Irish culture that includes festivities like parades, traditional foods, music, religious ceremonies, dancing and pretty much everything green.

When it comes to the holiday meal, meat and potatoes are the main attraction while greenery tends to play second fiddle. The most common offering is corned beef and cabbage, but all types of meaty stews (preferably those that incorporate a good amount of Guinness), starchy sides, leafy vegetables, breads, bacon, seafood and, of course, rich desserts, can all be part of a great St. Patrick's Day dinner.

With several time-honored traditional and modern contemporary dishes from Irish chefs and frequent TODAY guests Clodagh McKenna, Donal Skehan and Catherine Fulvio, these fun and flavorful recipes bring the luck and flavor of the Irish to the dinner table. They are great for a giant feast, intimate meal or filling family supper on St. Patrick's Day or, really, any day you're in need of a warming wintry meal.

Appetizers

Siri's Corned Beef Pickle Roll-ups
Siri's Corned Beef Pickle Roll-ups

Siri Daly

Siri and Carson Daly both grew up loving this simple and tasty appetizer. It only has three ingredients, but each one brings an essential element to the table. The corned beef adds a rich meaty flavor, the cream cheese contributes a creamy texture and tangy flavor and the briny snap of the dill pickle spears adds a refreshing crunch. It couldn't be easier to assemble and it's always a huge hit.

Healing Cream of Greens Soup
Healing Cream of Greens Soup

Chloe Coscarelli

This is the perfect soup to make during cold season. The greens are packed with phytonutrients and antioxidants. Unrefined coconut oil adds super-subtle coconutty notes to the soup, but if it's not available olive oil can be used instead. To add even more nourishing ingredients, try ginger or cayenne to kick up the heat and clear sinuses. Stir in some cooked quinoa for a heartier meal.

Twice-Baked Potato Bites
Twice-Baked Potato Bites

Justin Warner

Who knew that the humble new potato could be turned into a shell casing for a bullet of flavor? In this powder keg, the surly nature of the cheddar cheese roughhouses the creamy new potatoes, not to mention some butter and sour cream. These little bombs of sharp versus subtle are a perfect snack or party treat. Bacon shrapnel provides some flavor backbone but minimal textural resistance, so I like to top mine with more cheese, some potato chips and fresh chives.

Wild Green Cakes
Wild Green Cakes

Alan Bergo

Wild plants are high-quality ingredients sought after by chefs, but also available to anyone who takes the time to get outside and learn about them. Many different species of plants can be used. In this recipe, the greens continue cooking on the inside of the cake, almost as if they're cooked under pressure, retaining a bright green color, with a tender bite that eats almost like meat. Consider serving them with a yogurt-, tomato- or mayonnaise-based sauce to jazz them up. Breakfast, lunch, brunch, dinner or as an appetizer: there's no meal that wouldn't welcome a few green cakes.

One-Pot Potato Leek Soup
One-Pot Potato Leek Soup

Elena Besser

This recipe happens all in one pot, allowing for minimal mess and super easy cleanup. The surprising thing about this soup is that it's incredible velvety and comforting but doesn't require any cream. Make a big batch and freeze for up to three months. This soup goes great on its own or as a side to a sandwich for lunch.

Asparagus, Fennel & Arugula Salad with Zesty Orange Dressing
Asparagus, Fennel & Arugula Salad with Zesty Orange Dressing

Clodoagh McKenna

This salad screams spring! It's filled with delicately shaved asparagus, fresh fennel and peppery arugula. A tangy, juicy orange vinaigrette adds an extra pop of brightness to this crunchy and satisfying starter.

Main dishes

Beef and Irish Stout Stew
Beef and Irish Stout Stew

Donal Skehan

This is the perfect dish for St Patrick's Day! Serve it as a stew or take it one step further and use it as the filling for an impressive pie. Make sure the meat is tender before serving and remember that different cuts of meat will take longer cooking times.

Irish Whiskey-Honey Pork Chops with Champ Mash and Carrots
Irish Whiskey-Honey Pork Chops with Champ Mash and Carrots

Donal Skehan

An Irish whiskey, tangy mustard and sweet honey marinade make these pork chops truly outstanding. The chops get a double dose of flavor as the marinade gets boiled down to a sticky, sweet finishing sauce. Serving them alongside buttery herbed carrots and classic champ mash makes it the perfect St. Patrick's Day dinner.

Guinness Beef Stew with Potato Dumplings
Guinness Beef Stew with Potato Dumplings

Clodagh McKenna

This beef stew is a weekly staple on McKenna's Irish family table. "I've added the herby potato dumplings, because they soak up the delicious juices from the stew," she says. "I make this for casual suppers with my friends, Irish-style."

Corned Beef and Cabbage
Corned Beef and Cabbage

Donal Skehan

Traditionally in Ireland, bacon and cabbage is served as part of the St. Patrick's Day feast. Corned beef is the American version dreamt up by Irish immigrants where beef was a more readily available option. Both are simple and delicious dishes, which are perfect for celebrating all things Irish.

Corned Beef Sandwiches with Irish Cheddar and Pickles
Corned Beef Sandwiches with Irish Cheddar and Pickles

Donal Skehan

Toasty rye bread, tender corned beef, melty Irish cheddar and sharp mustard come together to make the ultimate sandwich for St. Patrick's Day. Serve with a side of cool, crisp cucumber pickles to cut through the richness of the meaty, cheesy sandwich.

Howth Head Seafood Chowder
Howth Head Seafood Chowder

Donal Skehan

Skehan's hometown of Howth is famous throughout Ireland for its fish. "This wonderfully creamy seafood chowder always reminds me of home," he says. "Serve it with a few slices of brown bread with Irish salted butter, I'm there in an instant."

Siri's Corned Beef Hash with Eggs
Siri's Corned Beef Hash with Eggs

Siri Daly

Every St. Patrick's Day, we're sure to have a slew of leftover corned beef, cabbage and potatoes. Instead of re-heating them as is, it's always fun to transform them into a whole new dish! This makes a great post-pub-crawl breakfast, or even a fun breakfast for dinner.

Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage
Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage

Casey Barber

Slow-cooker corned beef and cabbage is perfect for St. Patrick's Day — or any day! Because the corned beef, potatoes, onions and cabbage are all cooked together in a flavorful braising liquid, the result is a dish with beautifully blended flavors with tender potatoes and melt-in-your-mouth meat.

Beef and Irish Stout Pie with Potato Pastry Topping
Beef and Irish Stout Pie with Potato Pastry Topping

The tender, flaky, buttery pastry on this pie make it as clever as it is tasty. Instead of using potatoes as pieces in the stew, they get riced and incorporated into the pie crust along with creamy, salty Irish butter. The filling is meaty and rich and works so well with the light, crusty topping. This is a great way to switch things up on St. Patrick's Day.

Beef and Guinness Stew
Beef and Guinness Stew

Catherine Fulvio

Beef stew is a very traditional Irish farmhouse dinner. Smoky bacon, sweet red peppers, fresh herbs and tender butternut squash make this dish so warm and comforting. Don't skip the deglazing step, it ensures that all those wonderful crispy bits and tasty flavors get into the casserole.

Colcannon and Champ Stir Fry
Colcannon and Champ Stir Fry

This is one of those soulful comfort dishes that is so crave-able when the weather turns chilly. It's a great way to turn leftovers into a meal. The smoky ham, earthy root veggies, salty bacon add heft and flavor while the leafy kale and fresh herbs lighten and brighten the dish.

The Emerald Isle Sandwich
The Emerald Isle Sandwich

McGillin’s Olde Ale House

This is an Irish take on a Philadelphia cheesesteak! The satisfying sandwich gets an Emerald Isle twist from griddled corned beef and melty Irish cheddar cheese. It is best made on a flat top griddle but a regular frying pan works, too.

Shepherd's Pie
Shepherd's Pie

McGillin’s Olde Ale House

It's hard to resist the rich, savory and comforting flavors of shepherd's pie. Fom the velvety gravy and tender vegetables to the flavorful meat and fluffy mashed potatoes, each morsel is more enjoyable than the last. This dish can be served family-style in a large baking dish or made in individual-sized crocks.

Beef-and-Guinness Pie with a Cheddar Crust
Beef-and-Guinness Pie with a Cheddar Crust

Donal Skehan

This stew is a perfect family dish, especially when the seasons are changing. Serve this as a stew or take it one step further and use it as the filling for an impressive pie, topped with flakey pastry. Do make sure the meat is tender before serving; different cuts of meat will take longer cooking times. All aspects of this dish can be made ahead, the pastry benefits from resting in the fridge, while the meat mix actually improves in flavor after an overnight chill.

Beer-Battered Fish and Chips
Beer-Battered Fish and Chips

Donal Skehan

This is one of Skehan's absolute favorite dinners. "Don't be afraid of shallow-frying the fish — once you have a nice high-sided pan and a controlled heat, everything will work out nicely, but do be careful when cooking with hot oil," he says. "Make sure not to overcrowd the pan when cooking the fish as this will reduce the heat. Also, preparing your batter in advance will speed up the process."

Soda-Breaded Pork Chops with Colcannon
Soda-Breaded Pork Chops with Colcannon

Clodagh McKenna

This is real-deal Irish soul food: Comforting buttery colcannon, along with crunchy, juicy breaded pork chops. The honey dip is addictive, and so good served with chicken wings or pork ribs too. Play around with this dish and try swapping the whiskey for Guinness, and lamb cutlets or chicken breasts instead of pork chops. Any iteration is sure to be a hit.

Shepherd's Pie with Champ Mash
Shepherd's Pie with Champ Mash

Donal Skehan

Shepherd's pie may just be the ultimate Irish comfort food. Here, it is made extra special thanks to a topping of a creamy potato champ mash. Champ is a traditional way of serving mash from the north of Ireland. The spring onions give the champ mash an extra burst of flavor.

Quick Beef Stew
Quick Beef Stew

Stuart O'Keeffe

Beef stew doesn't have to take several hours to make. This recipe is quick and easy and still offers a long-braised flavor. Using a higher end cut of meat cuts cooking time down by an hour or so. A higher grade means less time cooking. So, in order to save time, grab the sirloin instead of the chuck at the market.

Pan-Fried Cod with Minty Pea Purée
Pan-Fried Cod with Minty Pea Purée

Donal Skehan

For Skehan, pan-fried fish is the ultimate fast food. The crisp, flaky fish pairs perfectly with the clean flavor of the peas and mint. Green lentils add bulk and texture. All together this makes a snappy supper from very few ingredients.

Cod Chowder with Crispy Potatoes and Applewood Bacon
Cod Chowder with Crispy Potatoes and Applewood Bacon

Will Gilson

This is guaranteed crowd-pleasing chowder recipe. The applewood-smoked bacon is worth seeking out, as its smoke really makes the dish. The crispy potatoes take the place of oyster crackers and add both flavor and texture to the creamy chowder.

Side dishes

Bacon-Roasted Cabbage Wedges
Bacon-Roasted Cabbage Wedges

Lauren Salkeld

Cabbage and bacon are two ingredients in this straightforward side, but the combination is outstanding. Cooking the cabbage under a bacon blanket allows for all the smoky, salty flavors to permeate the hearty layers of leaves and creates beautiful caramelization on the underside of the cabbage. Once cooked, the bacon gets chopped and crumbled over the tender cabbage to add a crispy finish.

Ella's Irish Soda Bread
Ella's Irish Soda Bread

Soda bread is an Irish staple that's as great for celebrating St. Patrick's Day as it is any time of year. Because it is leavened with baking soda instead of yeast, the dough doesn't need time to proof. So, once mixed, kneaded and shaped, it's right to the oven with it. Serve it warm with a healthy smear of Irish butter.

Rosemary Garlic Hasselback Potatoes
Rosemary Garlic Hasselback Potatoes

Amber St. Peter

Hasselback potatoes look much fancier and more impressive than the amount of work required to make them. Fresh garlic and rosemary punch up the flavor while the slicing creates a crispy texture in each bite. Just a few ingredients and a little technique turn into a dish perfect for a delicious date night, weeknight meal or holiday celebration!

Salt-Baked Potato with Crème Fraîche and Trout Caviar
Salt-Baked Potato with Crème Fraîche and Trout Caviar

Clodagh McKenna

This is one of McKenna's all-time favorite dishes to make — especially "for a cozy fireside supper on a Friday with a delicious glass of white Burgundy." The combination of hot, fluffy potato filling with silky crème fraîche and peppery flat-leaf parsley, topped with jewels of trout caviar and held within a crispy potato skin is truly a revelation.

Sautéed Leek & Spinach with Irish Smoked Bacon
Sautéed Leek & Spinach with Irish Smoked Bacon

Smoked Irish bacon, balsamic cider vinegar and tender spinach make this a satisfying side. With some slices of poached pears and a generous sprinkle of walnuts with chopped chives, it also makes a fabulous warm salad for lunch. The best part is the whole thing comes together in under 10 minutes.

Irish Champ
Irish Champ

Catherine Fulvio

Champ is as classic Irish as it gets. This versatile side dish works with almost all main proteins from simple fish to roasted poultry to beef stew and beyond! Up the flavor ante with a few spoons of pesto instead of the spring onions.

Rosemary Clodagh Bread
Rosemary Clodagh Bread

Clodagh McKenna

This is the bread that's always on McKenna's kitchen table at home. It's similar to the traditional Irish soda bread, but hers is made with yogurt and fresh rosemary. No kneading or proofing involved, just stirring and shaping.

Tender Broccoli with Garlic, Orange and Toasted Almonds
Tender Broccoli with Garlic, Orange and Toasted Almonds

Catherine Fulvio

Making a sauce for vegetables adds great flavor and encourages picky eaters with veggie aversions to enjoy their greens more. The zesty orange sauce in this dish adds a sweet, juicy brightness to the slightly bitter greens. This is also great with spinach instead of broccoli as the orange and almonds work so well with it.

Kendra V. Lico