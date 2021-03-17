Chef notes

I am third generation on our family farm in county Wicklow, Ireland, and my mother opened our bed & breakfast in our 19th century farmhouse, over 50 years ago. This was one of her signature desserts and I learned to make it from her. It is still much-loved by all the visitors to our home and to our cooking school all these years later. It's a quintessential Irish dish, with our beautiful grass-fed butter, Guinness and Irish whiskey in it — what's not to love?

It is the ultimate comfort dessert for me. It's a very flavorsome cake (served warm) that literally "goes for a swim" in the whiskey toffee sauce. You'll also see this dish on menus in pubs in Ireland. My twist is the addition of the whiskey to the sauce. I hope you agree that I made a good choice there!

Technique tip: The dates must be well broken down to a paste. Cream the butter and sugar well until pale and fluffy to ensure a lightness to this cake. And fold in the flour, apricots and vanilla plus dates lightly to retain the lightness.

Swap option: Dried apricots can be swopped for dried cranberries, and Irish cream liqueur instead of the whiskey.