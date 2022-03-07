This recipe actually was a gift for my bridal shower, from my husband's great-aunt Toots. It was laminated and everything. Brian's side of the family is very Irish, and I don’t have any Irish on my side, but I’ve always loved Irish soda bread. It’s a fairly bland kind of bread, like a biscuit or a scone, so it’s really best with cold Irish butter and coffee or tea. It’s perfect for breakfast!

Preparation

1.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

2.

Butter your cast-iron skillet or 2 loaf pans.

3.

In a bowl, mix together flour, baking powder and baking soda.

4.

In a separate bowl, cream together butter, sour cream and sugar. Add eggs and mix well. Once blended, start adding in your flour mixture. Add raisins last.

5.

Pour into pan and sprinkle with sugar. Bake 45 minutes or until golden-brown. Enjoy!