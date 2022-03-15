Corned Beef and Cabbage with Gnocchi

Ingredients
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
- 15 ounces ricotta, drained
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 2 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley (flat leaf parsley), finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh tarragon leaves
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan
- Salt and pepper
- 1 pinch nutmeg
- 3-4 pounds corned beef with spice packet
- 4 carrots, peeled cut into small dice, 1/2 inch by 1/2 inch
- 1 onion, peeled cut into small dice, 1/2 inch by 1/2 inch
- 1/4 green cabbage, shredded (about 2 cups)
- 4 cups beef broth
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 3 tablespoons parsley, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon strong Irish mustard (or English mustard)
- 1 pinch nutmeg
- Salt and pepper
- 1 cup cooking liquor from the brisket
- 1/2 cup finely minced onion
Chef notes
I love this recipe as in my mind it modernizes one of the all-time classic Irish dishes corned beef and cabbage and show cases what Irish cuisine can become and also makes it funky and cool to serve at home for dinner parties.
Technique tip: Regardless of the cooking method, corned beef is best when cooked over low heat. A low, gentle simmer on the stovetop or in the slow cooker are two excellent methods for cooking up soft, tender slices of corned beef every time. Cooking corned beef takes patience as it’s a tough cut of meat that benefits from a lengthy cook time. For stovetop cooking, plan on at least three hours for a three-pound corned beef or eight to 10 hours for a three- to four-pound cut that’s cooked on low in the slow cooker.
Chefs tip: Use reserved cooking liquid to cook the gnocchi as well as thin out the parsley sauce. You can also use the reserved liquid to cook cabbage.
Preparation
For the Herb Gnocchi
- In a large bowl, combine the flour, ricotta, onion powder, nutmeg, parsley, tarragon, eggs, Parmesan, and season with salt and pepper. Continue stirring until a sticky dough forms.
- Form the gnocchi by portioning out the dough into small balls with a 1 ½ ounce (45 ml) scoop.
- Flour hands and roll the balls gently to form smooth logs or balls .
- Refrigerate dough if not using right away.
For the Corned Beef
- Place brisket into slow cooker. Add beef broth. Sprinkle meat with seasoning packet.
- Cook brisket on low setting for 8-9 hours.
- Add carrots and onions diced one about one hour before cabbage is finished. During the last 30 minutes of cooking, add shredded cabbage.
- Remove corned beef from the slow cooker and sliced as desired. Reserve all cooking liquid to cook the gnocchi and the cooked vegetables for serving.
For the Parsley Sauce
- Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add minced onion. Cook for about 1 minute.
- Whisk in the flour and cook for about 1 minute more.
- Add the reserved cooking liquid, milk, parsley, mustard, nutmeg, and salt and pepper to taste. Whisk the ingredients together until smooth. Cook 4 or 5 minutes more, whisking constantly, until the sauce thickens.
To Serve
- Bring reserved cooking liquid to a boil. Add gnocchi. Cook for about 4 to 5 minutes, until they begin to float to the surface.
- In another sauce pot, add the shredded corned beef, parsley sauce, reserved cooked cabbage, onion and carrots, pinch of tarragon, and a pinch of parsley. Bring this mixture to a simmer to heat thru.
- To plate: Spoon sauce onto the bottom of a shallow bowl. Place gnocchi on the bottom and top with corned beef mixture. Finish with a few dollops of strong Irish mustard.