Corned Beef and Cabbage with Gnocchi

Chef notes

I love this recipe as in my mind it modernizes one of the all-time classic Irish dishes corned beef and cabbage and show cases what Irish cuisine can become and also makes it funky and cool to serve at home for dinner parties.

Technique tip: Regardless of the cooking method, corned beef is best when cooked over low heat. A low, gentle simmer on the stovetop or in the slow cooker are two excellent methods for cooking up soft, tender slices of corned beef every time. Cooking corned beef takes patience as it’s a tough cut of meat that benefits from a lengthy cook time. For stovetop cooking, plan on at least three hours for a three-pound corned beef or eight to 10 hours for a three- to four-pound cut that’s cooked on low in the slow cooker.

Chefs tip: Use reserved cooking liquid to cook the gnocchi as well as thin out the parsley sauce. You can also use the reserved liquid to cook cabbage.