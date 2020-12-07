A 'workout chair', a tablet pillow and 8 other unique bestselling gifts

Shop Today was paid by QVC to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

Unique gifts are fantastic. The hand-made, personalized, one-of-kind presents? They have their place under the tree, of course — right next to some of the most in-demand gifts of the season.

Popular products fly off the shelves this time of year, but if you act fast, you can satisfy even the loftiest wish list of everyone on your gift list. And QVC’s bestsellers are the perfect place to start your shopping.

You can always sort your QVC categories of choice by Top Sellers, but we’ve done you one better: We picked out the best sellers that would make the absolute best gifts. Your recipients won’t mind that other folks got the same presents, but they will be bummed out if you miss your chance to snag what might be the best gift they’ll get this year.

Unique gift finds

“Workout lounge chair” definitely seems like an oxymoron, but FitNation’s Core Lounge Ultra Workout Chair is proof that you can get chiseled while you chill. Your recipient will sit securely — the comfortable handles and and foot pedals ensure that — as the chair extends over 180 degrees and folds to simulate core exercises like crunches.

With everyone spending even more time than usual in front of screens, this Duo Multi-Position Foam Tablet Pillow will be greatly appreciated by anyone who gets more blue light than sunlight. They can comfortably keep it on their lap or a desk when chatting with friends, family, and colleagues, or even set it on the floor for video-guided yoga sessions. And because it comes as a two-pack, you can keep one for yourself specifically for your chats with the lucky recipient of the other one.

If the family is looking for a new way to pass the extra time at home, this game gets the job done. You bounce ping pong balls — each player gets a specific color — into the wooden game cube to win through a combination of skill, strategy, and luck. It’s simple yet shockingly fun and exciting for kids and adults alike.

There’s a reason this is such a popular pick: Who wouldn’t want 120 of Lindt’s Lindor truffles? Your recipient will be eating them literally through April — assuming they have the ability to resist eating more than one each day. But considering the delectable variety of winter-inspired flavors, that’s going to be virtually impossible.

This top-selling plant earned its popularity by being so easy to care for. The low-maintenance air plant duo requires no soil, no pruning, and no weeding. Basically, it will live on the admiration your recipient bestows upon it. (OK, so it does need some care, but the super-easy instructions are included for your recipient’s convenience.)

Beauty and accessories

Anklets are fully having a moment right now. Give your favorite gal a timeless version of the trend with this UltraFine 950 silver ankle bracelet. From a distance, it’s a daintily glimmering, eye-catching accessory; up close, the diamond-cut detailing will delight her every time she glances downward.

Shopping for fragrances is quite the challenge when you’re not sure what notes your recipient is most drawn to, but with this four-piece set of TOVA scents, you’re sure to give them at least one of their new favorite perfumes. Formulated the same meticulous way for the last 25 years, these TOVA Signature Eau de Parfums — Turquoise, Nirvana, Nights, and of course, Signature — will be an incredible addition to any fragrance lover’s wardrobe.

This It Cosmetics set is a win-win-win. For your friend who can’t decide which of brand’s mascaras is their favorite or the one who needs to be introduced to them, like, yesterday, this trio offers Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara, Lash Blowout Salon Volume Lift Mascara, and Hello Lashes 5-in-1 Mascara, each of which provide different benefits, but always leave the wearer with longer and more lush lashes.

Electronics

Take all the photos you want with your smartphone, but those pictures aren’t going to print themselves. And last we checked, picture frames look best when there are actual pictures in them. The Instax Mini 11 camera prints photos right out of a slot in the top, and thanks to this super-giftable bundle, your recipient will be fully ready to start snapping with a 10-pack of film, three adorable magnetic frames, 10 photo clip lights, a printed photo box, washi tapes, 10 magnetic pegs and even an ideas book.

There’s a reason this remarkable air fryer is so popular among QVC shoppers. Sure, air fryers are having a moment — they’re super-trendy. But they’re super-trendy because they do literally literally everything! OK, so this PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro won’t wash the dishes, but it will cook a wide variety of foods in a wide variety of styles. French frying, roasting, baking, reheating, dehydrating, rotisserie — you name it. There are even fish, shrimp, chicken, pizza, muffin, and eggs settings.