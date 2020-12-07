Don't know what to get the tween in your life? Here are 10 gifts they'll love

Shop Today was paid by QVC to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

Is there anyone harder to shop for than a tween? They’ll be the first to tell you they’re not a kid anymore, but they’re also decidedly not adults, or even teens for that matter. It will ultimately be just a blip in their adolescence, but early double-digit years are when some of the most important memories are made — and that includes the gifts they’ll remember forever.

QVC is ready to take care of the tweens on your shopping list this holiday season, and there’s something in every imaginable category. From the practical to the pretty to surprising sources of family fun, these gift for tween picks are the kinds of presents they’ll talk about for years. And you’ll never forget the looks on their faces as they open them.

Best lifestyle and beauty gifts for tweens

She may not be ready for a face full of makeup, but this set of Philosophy lip glosses lets her have a little fun with color and shine without going overboard. The six Lip Shines — Mixed Berry, Raspberry Sorbet, Melon Daiquiri, Coconut Frosting, Peppermint Stick, Vanilla Birthday Cake — impart just a hit of tint, yummy scents, and a moisturized gleam. We wouldn’t blame you if you held onto one for yourself.

By now, they’ve figured out that brushing your teeth doesn’t get more fun with age. But it can be a little easier — and more stylish — with a Pop Sonic GoSonic Portable Sonic Toothbrush. Available in a range of colors and patterns that will make it stand out in any bathroom, it vibrates tens of thousands of times per minute and lets them know when to switch areas every 30 seconds. And because it’s portable, you won’t have to worry about them getting lazy about oral hygiene when sleepovers start up again.

We know how much their hairstyle means to them. Let them know they can keep their ears toasty this winter without messing up a single strand with these Fleece Earbags by Sprigs. The clever design covers only the ears, so their style is never compromised. And each set of three comes with a different color combination, so they can go with whatever strikes their fancy that day. (And these are tweens we’re talking about, so we know that’s constantly changing.)

We get it: Water can be so boring. But it doesn’t have to be when it’s presented in Asobu’s Skinny Glitter Water Bottle. The eye-catching eight-ounce cup will keep beverages cold for 12 hours; and if they’re already into coffee, it will keep their caffeine hot for six hours. Plus, this sparkly pick is dishwasher safe, so it never stops twinkling.

They already love the incredibly comfy Skechers slip-on sneakers, so Skechers slippers will take their lounge game to the next level. These slippers are as cozy as they are cute with their sweater-knit outer — available in four goes-with-every-imaginable-pajamas colors — padded insole, and faux-fur lining. They’ll be getting a lot of use over the next few months, so you can count on them to live up to the needs of the most serious relaxation fans.

Best game gifts for tweens

Show them that while today’s video games may have mind-blowing graphics and intricate plot lines, the ones you grew up with were just plain fun. This tabletop version of the Ms. Pac-Man features an eight-inch color LCD display, joystick, control, buttons and the original artwork you remember from the full-size arcade game. Don’t be surprised if they gladly put down their modern devices to get in on the old-school gaming technology.

If your tween is tired of puzzles, introduce them to a new pastime that will last them their entire life. This chess set is a perfect — and affordable — way to spark a passion for the timeless game, not to mention an opportunity to get some meaningful one-on-one time.

Cool one-of-a-kind gifts for tweens

There isn’t a single person on your gift list who couldn’t benefit from this clever smartphone accessory, and your favorite tween will surely appreciate all the ways it makes using their favorite easier. The rotatable metal loop serves as a ring that secures your grip, as well as a kickstand for setting your phone down in a standing position. It even lets you hang it from hooks or knobs. The best part: It connects with an adhesive material that won’t leave a mark on your phone. (Though we can’t imagine you’d ever want to take it off.)

If you don’t quite trust her yet with precious gems, she can still enjoy the sparkle of cubic zirconia in a beautiful, personalized way. Diamonique simulated diamonds are embedded into her initial, a 14K yellow gold-plated sterling silver letter, which dangles from an 18-inch chain of the same material. It will be one of those special signature pieces of jewelry she’ll never want to take off for years to come.

Whether they’re currently going to school in-person or doing their learning at home, they’ll love this backpack. The lightweight polyester is both water-resistant and remarkably durable, so walking home in the rain won’t mean soggy books. Plus, the backpack itself is super-portable: When you don’t need it, it folds up to the size of a notebook and can be easily stowed away.