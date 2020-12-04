Check everyone off your holiday shopping list with these gift baskets

Shop Today was paid by QVC to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

What’s better than a gift? Several gifts within a gift! Not only does it feel extra-generous to the recipient, but with so many gift baskets, beauty sets and boxes pre-assembled and ready to give, it makes your life significantly easier.

QVC is a veritable treasure trove of gifts and gift sets, with something — or should we say, some things — for absolutely everyone. From boxes of beauty goodies to canisters of cookies, there’s an easy way to show someone you want them to have the happiest of holidays.

Here, we’ve rounded up the most magnificent multitudinous gifts QVC has to offer this season, and for new customers, get $10 off a purchase of $25 or more with code OFFER!

Unique gift baskets on QVC

Few food spreads ignite the kind of passion peanut butter does in its biggest fans, which is why this PBB (peanut butter basket) makes such a great gift. It takes basic peanut butter to an entirely new level with brilliant flavor twists: Pumpkin Spice, Simply Salted Caramel, Pecan Pie, Cinnamon Sugar Cookie, Irresistible Pretzel, Totally Toffee. Just stir and spread — or if there’s no plans to share, dip!

If you can’t clink glasses at a traditional New Year’s Eve bash this year, let your would-be fellow partygoers know you’re thinking of them with this adorable basket. They’ll enjoy six rice krispies treats molded to look like circles, stars, and even champagne bottles, so they can celebrate the incoming years with the sweetest of outlooks.

Best beauty gift sets on QVC

The real beauty of this incredible collection of hand creams isn’t the gorgeous packaging, the delightful array of scents — there’s Verbena, Lavender, Cherry Blossom, Almond, Rose, Neroli & Orchidee, Peony and L’Occitane’s original scent — or the soothing moisture they impart. It's the fact that each elegant tube is housed in its own adorable individual box, so you can give all eight to your favorite hand-cream collector or break up the set to distribute among friends and family.

It’s virtually impossible to buy makeup for someone else because you never know what shades will flatter them most, but this It Cosmetics trio is a failsafe set. The moisturizing and smoothing Blurred Lines Smooth Fill Lipstick is the your-lips-but-better shade everyone is in search of, and the Je Ne Sais Quoi Hydrating Color Awakening Lip Treatment Serum glosses lips with a flush of perfect pink. Meanwhile CC+ Ombre Radiance Blush, packed with skincare ingredients, blends matte and luminous pigments for a natural-looking glow.

Best home gift sets on QVC

The only prerequisite for receiving this gift is a love of the holidays, cuteness and sloths. That’s pretty much everyone, of course. The pillow features a sleepy, smiling sloth lounging comfortably — much like the recipient will — on an ornament while wearing a sparkly Santa hat, and that illustration is repeated on the blanket. They’re so comfy and easy to care for that they’ll be displayed and cuddled with well after the tree comes down.

Instead of getting yet another scented candle — they’re lovely, but you have to admit, they’ve been done and done again — get your favorite candle lover an entirely new experience. This set of Luminara Glitter Pillars features three candles of different heights, with realistic flameless light that can be controlled via the included remote. The shimmering finish comes in a variety of equally illuminating colors that look beautiful with holiday decor and year-round.

Best foodie gift sets on QVC

This quaint quintet puts interesting spins on kitchen staples, making it a lovely way to add a touch of adventurousness to a flavor-fearing friend’s meals. They’ll be surprised and delighted to learn they love Meyer Lemon Infused Olive Oil, Fig Infused Balsamic Vinegar, Jalapeño Whiskey Mustard, Apricot Jalapeño Jam and Parmesan Asiago Tapenade. No more plain-Jane picnics for them!

Bulk up your best friend’s wannabe wine cellar with four of “Shark Tank’s” own Kevin O’Leary’s west-coast wines — times three. This set includes a trio of the 2019 Moscato, a trio of the 2019 Columbia Valley Chardonnay, a trio of the 2018 Pinot Noir, and a trio of the 2018 Syrah. Whether they already know they love these Vintage Wine Estates gems or they’re eager to introduce new picks to their palate, it’s a gift they’ll be sure to toast to (and with).

You’ve heard of gift baskets and gift bags and gift boxes, but how about a gift bucket? This unconventional presentation houses a classic and always-appreciated present: cookies. Inside the festive, red “Tis the Season” pail are five cutout cookies shaped like snowflakes, five green tree cookies, four red sprinkle cookies, one Santa belt cookie, and one reindeer cookie. It will bring joy to any family that receives it — until they inevitably start fighting over the last one.