Treat your mom like a star with these celeb-loved Mother's Day gifts

Celebrities tend to have access to the cream of the crop, so we pay close attention when they hone in on a favorite, especially when that celebrity happens to also be a mom (after all, as the saying goes, mother knows best).

From glow-getting skincare to day-starting coffee makers (and some shiny baubles along the way), read on for a list of fashion, beauty, food and home options worthy of gifting your shining star of a mom this Mother’s Day.

While we’re on the topic of stylish comforts, this slipper from Birdies is known for its chic design, pillow-like footbed (prepare to feel like you’re walking on clouds), and versatility (it can be worn indoors or out). "The Starling" has been seen on Meghan Markle and Emma Roberts, and will add a refined touch to any look, whether she’s running errands or meetings at the office.

Help her secure the spotlight with a shiny piece from Jennifer Fisher, adorned by A-listers like Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and well beyond. Her hoop earrings are among the most popular, with Samira and Kate styles a jewelry box standard.

Show her you care about her — and the planet — with a pair of runners from Allbirds, which are made from renewable materials and have graced the feet of everyone from Sarah Jessica Parker and Mila Kunis to Kate Hudson and Blake Lively. This breathable, flexible design — currently available in a whopping 17 color combos — will keep her agile and is machine washable for easy upkeep.

Celebrities love their leggings. These Alo Yoga "moto" design leggings have racked up an impressive list of famous wearers, including athletic moms like Cindy Crawford and Gigi Hadid, for their soft fabric and sleek, day-to-night design. Get them for the fitness enthusiast who hasn’t lost her rock and roll edge.

Jennifer Garner is another one to watch when it comes to activewear, so we couldn’t help but notice her racking up miles in a pair of Newton Women’s Fate 4 Running Shoes. The latest edition, dubbed by the brand as "Fate Evolved," features a violet/blue hue with a contoured fit and even more support for a smoother ride.

As celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kim Kardashian would indicate, no athleisure look is complete without a jacket. Scoop up this form-fitting, pocket-clad Lululemon Define Jacket in one or several of 16 colors and patterns (sizes 0-20). There’s also a new hooded version for added coverage on trails and rainy days.

For the girl on the go, there’s perhaps no better gift than a carryall, and Everlane’s has been seen on celebs like Angelina Jolie and Megan Markle. We’re especially loving this new, machine-washable Do-It-All Tote, which is made of renewed plastic bottles and can be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody for added convenience. (If she already has a signature bag, the brand’s loafers are another star choice.)

She’s not just any mom, she’s a "cool mom," or at least she can mirror one with a pair of Ray-Bans, which have protected the peepers of celebs like Beyonce, Madonna, Nicole Richie and Gwyneth Paltrow. The Aviator Classics come in 14 color options and four different sizes.

If she has a penchant for headwear, consider a fancy headband from designer Lele Sadoughi, used by celebs like Tamera Mowry and Busy Philipps as a way to polish up in a pinch. The velvet padded style (now on sale for $49) as worn by Kate Middleton is a classic, while bold hues brighten up a room (there are even mother/daughter sets for matching her mini).

Speaking of Kate Middleton, give Mom the royal treatment with this citrusy floral cologne from Jo Malone London. Described by the brand as “a shimmering garden oasis,” The Duchess reportedly had a candle of the scent wafting throughout her wedding ceremony.

Celebs like Demi Moore, Eva Mendes and Olivia Wilde are among Kate Somerville's many users. The brand is a constant favorite for smooth and radiant skin. This set in particular contains some of the brand’s bestselling products, including a face wash, scrub and resurfacing treatment, for helping Mom achieve that Golden Globe glow.

Augustinus Bader is another name that’s been pulsing through high-profile circles (like with Victoria Beckham, January Jones and Kris Jenner). The Rich Cream, a vegan, fragrance-free formula developed with a special TFC8 technology to support cellular renewal, is a shelf staple for a hydrating, anti-aging boost.

This foundation, which has over 437K likes on Sephora’s site alone, is pretty much the gold standard of red-carpet foundations, often hailed by celebrity makeup artists for its expansive shade range (there are 40 total) and ability to create a flawless, airbrush-like finish that can be built upon for customized coverage. If you find gifting foundation intimidating, the brand’s Eyes to Kill Lengthening Mascara and Rouge D’Armani Matte Lipstick are also sure to please.

When on the hunt for sweet treats, celebs are known to gravitate toward Dylan’s Candy Bar (so much, in fact, that the brand has walls dedicated to celebrity top picks in its New York City and Los Angeles stores). Scoop up the Signature Tackle Box including 12 different sweet-and-sour options. There’s also a Chocolate Lovers Tackle Box featuring several chocolate-covered treats.

Comfort connoisseurs like Jennifer Garner and Chrissy Teigen have been outspoken about their love of Barefoot’s fluffy range of blankets, woven with the brand’s signature CozyChic knit. The home and family-friendly design doesn’t pill or wrinkle, and can be washed on cold and laid flat to dry for proper hygiene (we especially love the Stone shade for complementing a range of decors).

Help them create a celeb-worthy ambiance with a candle from Diptyque, which has made its way into the homes of A-listers like Meghan Markle and Kate Hudson. The brand’s Vanille Candle has supposedly been lit by Beyonce, while Kerry Washington has fired up Feu De Bois (essentially a fireplace in a jar).

Last, but not least, help them start their day off like a star with a bougie coffee and espresso machine from Nespresso. Jessica Alba is among the reported celeb brewers (along with brand ambassador and user George Clooney) of the brand’s Vertuo machine, which is made of 54 percent recycled plastic and comes in nine finishes that will add an air of sophistication to any kitchen countertop.

