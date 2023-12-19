If there's one thing you can say about 2023, it's that this year brought no shortage of viral trends. From heated debates about the ugly shoe movement to a derm-aprovved, drugstore skin care brand blowing up, there were plenty of popular products that grabbed our attention in 2023. Amid all the buzz, one retailer really defined our shopping carts: Amazon.

Before we jump into 2024, it's worth taking stock of this year's bestselling products. From timeless beauty favorites to handy at-home gadgets, all of these products have the Amazon customer seal of approval. Plus, we rounded up some more customer favorites from the year prior, including Shop TODAY reader and editor-loved products you'll be using for years to come.

Keep reading to see all of the bestselling picks from last year that you'll want to add to your cart heading into 2024.

Amazon bestsellers of 2023

One Shop TODAY editor said this handy tool cleaned all the dirt and built-up wax seamlessly from her AirPods. According to the brand, this 3-in-1 tool features a flocking sponge, dense brush and a metal pen tip to get into the tiny crevices of the earbuds.

This viral mascara has over 350,000 Amazon ratings and it also happens to be a Shop TODAY tried-and-true product. According to the brand, this mascara will give you dramatic and voluminous lashes, without any flaking and clumping. Plus, it’s only $5!

Did you know you should be cleaning your washing machine regularly to fight odors and prevent buildup? If this is news to you, don’t fret — snag a box of these cleaning pouches, which claim to do all the work for you. All you have to do is throw one in on its own about once a month and wash on the clean washer cycle.

Holiday messes are an inevitable part of this festive season — so you might as well be prepared with this bestselling stain treatment spray. According to the brand, this concoction can be used on fresh or dried messes and claims to do the trick on the gamut of stain culprits, including coffee and even blood.

Do you dread cleaning the shower? Join the club. One Shop TODAY writer tried out this no-scrub, once-weekly shower cleaner and was seriously impressed. And she’s not alone — the bestseller has tens of thousands of ratings on Amazon.

This Gifts We Love award-winner is also a bestseller among Shop TODAY readers, and it’s not hard to see why. These aromatherapy shower steamers are so easy to use, smell amazing and make a great buy for anyone who could use a little self-care and relaxation.

Thanks to social media and word of mouth, over 4 million of these award-winning puzzle games have been sold. Kanoodle is a brain teaser that comes with 200 2D and 3D puzzles ranging from beginner to “deviously difficult,” plus 12 puzzle pieces, a 48-page illustrated puzzle book and a carrying case. According to the brand, this is recommended for ages seven to 107, so everyone can get in on the fun. Since it’s pretty compact, this one also makes a great stocking stuffer or travel game.

We’re always looking for ways to simplify our makeup routines, which is why we love this Shop TODAY Beauty Awards-winner that has multiple uses. And it’s clear that many shoppers do too, because this multi-stick was a bestseller this year. It’s designed to be used on the eyes, lips or cheeks to add a subtle pop of color. And at just $5, the price can’t be beat.

Shower, sink or tile in need of a little TLC? Don’t panic — rather than redoing all of your caulking, give this gel a try first. It’s suited for tackling any mold, mildew or discoloration on silicone sealant to brighten and whiten your caulking. According to the brand, this easy-to-use gel takes six to eight hours to work its magic.

Shop TODAY readers are clearly tired of running out of phone battery at the most inconvenient times, because plenty of them scooped up this portable charger that is compatible with a number of smart devices and compact enough to take anywhere.

One Shop TODAY contributor tried this neck light, and it ended up being an essential part of her nightly routine. Now she can read for hours without disturbing her spouse! The gadget is lightweight, easy to use and on sale right now.

When was the last time you cleaned your coffee maker? Experts previously told Shop TODAY that if you don’t clean your coffee maker at least once a month, it can affect the taste and slow down the brewing time.

Don't have a Keurig? It's still important to clean out that coffee maker. If you use it every day, it’s recommended that you clean your machine once per week, but these pods do all the work for you with a few brew cycles.

These nifty hooks help you save space and organize your car. According to the brand, these convert your headrest into a convenient storage space to hang groceries, clothes, handbags, hats and much more. They’ve got over 16,000 perfect, five-star ratings on Amazon, and reviewers love how easily accessible it makes their purse — no more twisting and reaching to the backseat to dig around for your bag!

Your little ones can reach new heights with this unique race car. Not only does it zoom across floors, but it can also drive up walls and on the ceiling! This ultra-cool gift also happened to make Toy Insider's list of the hottest toys this year.

Editorial director Adrianna Brach is a fan of this retinol body lotion — and evidently, our readers are, too. Along with retinol, the brand says it contains cocoa butter, squalene and vitamin E to help relieve the skin from dryness.

Even the best mascaras clump up sometimes, so this tool is a literal eyelash comb to separate your lashes for a perfect mascara application every time. While it may look a bit intimidating, it’s quite easy to use — you simply hold it at the base of your eye and blink through. The stainless steel comb has garnered over 25,000 ratings on Amazon — and it’s less than $5 right now.

This Colgate pen with more than 50,000 ratings on Amazon is one of the easiest ways to help whiten your teeth. At night, you simply click this pen a few times and apply a thin layer of the whitening serum on each tooth. Let the coating dry, head to bed, and brush your teeth in the morning — no messy strips, blue lights or trays involved.

From her own experience, Brach says you won’t get immediate results, but after about one week of continued use, she noticed a big improvement in the shade of her smile. The brand says each pen contains about 35 nightly uses, is enamel-safe and safe for sensitive teeth and gums.

Not one for a 10-step beauty routine? Not only can this facial oil work wonders on the skin (good for anti-aging, acne scar healing, reducing wrinkles and hydration), it can also nourish the hair and protect the scalp. Talk about a beauty multitasker!

This top-rated gel-cream from Nivea aims to improve the firmness of your skin in as little as two weeks. It features ingredients like Q10, L-carnitine and lotus extract, which work to tighten the skin and leave it feeling soft and smooth, the brand says. It’s also formulated to absorb quickly, so you’re not left with any greasy residue.

While we love a giant water tumbler, sometimes you need a vessel that’s a little more travel-friendly. This water bottle compacts down into a nearly flat shape when it’s not in use, making it the perfect travel companion for staying hydrated on the go.

Need a new set of makeup brushes? We love this affordable set that comes with every type of brush you could need, plus a hard-shell carrying case. It’s garnered over 32,000 perfect, five-star ratings on Amazon.

Amazon’s budget-friendly streaming stick continued to make waves this year. Lucky for you, it’s still in stock — and it's on sale.

This strengthener and treatment claims to improve the appearance of nails in just three days. It has over 47,000 ratings on Amazon, and reviewers say it really works.

Who doesn’t want more good hair days? For volume and lift at the roots, Shop TODAY readers bought this spray last month. One Shop TODAY writer tried it and got some seriously impressive results, so you can add to cart and prepare to kiss flat hair goodbye.

This shoe spray is a winter must-have since it’ll help protect your sneakers, boots and more from rain and snow heading into colder weather. According to the brand, the spray is a hydrophobic coating that repels water and keeps dirt from sticking to your shoes. The brand says it works on most materials like leather, suede and even canvas. Since it lasts for up to five weeks after application, it’s a great thing to do monthly throughout the season. Pro tip: apply two coats for best results.

Not only is this kabuki brush a No. 1 bestseller with over 40,000 ratings, but it’s also a Shop TODAY editor favorite. If you’re looking to achieve that airbrushed foundation look, the flat top bristles allow you to buff in your makeup evenly without looking cakey.

We all have those tricky spots in our homes where we’re short on counter space and outlets, making it tough to find a spot to charge all of our devices. Thankfully, this outlet extender is here to the rescue. It features five outlets, four USB ports and a built-in night light, plus a shelf to keep your accessories off of the counter or the ground.

According to the brand, this vacuum attachment helps clean the lint and debris from your dryer by getting into the narrow crevices and corners. With over 35,000 ratings, we love this home hack to tackle lint build-up, which can help your dryer run more efficiently and minimize fire hazards.

This grilling and cooking must-have was on major deal during Prime Day this year, and we’re happy to report it’s still on sale in select colors.

Amazon bestsellers of 2022

This bestselling sweater is as comfy as a sweatshirt and will go with anything in your closet. Coming in 45 colors, an added bonus is that this pick has a generous length that provides nice coverage for your backside.

This gorgeous pleated and metallic skirt is perfect for occasions. Featuring an elastic waistband, the skirt hits just below the knee and can be dressed up with a blouse or a paired with a tee for a more casual look.

Shoppers love these No. 1 bestselling eye patches, which are infused with 24-karat gold. According to the brand, the mask will relieve puffiness and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. For the ultimate spa experience, try storing them in the fridge.

Say goodbye to matches because this electric lighter is USB rechargeable. The length keeps your hand a safe distance from burning flames, making it ideal for candles, barbecues, camping and more. Plus, the brand mentions it features a safety lock and says the spark will automatically shut off after seven seconds.

The "Battery Daddy" is the ultimate home hack and a clever way to store, extend the life and organize all of those batteries that you probably have lying around your house. According to the brand, this compact organizer features a battery tester to limit your time changing out batteries of household gadgets. Please note that batteries are not included.

Mighty Patch hydrocolloid acne patches have an impressive Amazon rating count — over 135,000! According to the brand, these bestselling patches will absorb any gunk from whiteheads in just six to eight hours. One verified reviewer wrote, "I didn't think this would do much because the pimple was already 4 days old and I had been picking at it (bad I know) but it looks so much better!"

Dermaplaning has gained popularity in the last few years as a way to help exfoliate the skin, create a smoother base for makeup and prevent acne. And this bestselling tool is an affordable way to try it at home. One Shop TODAY writer who used it said that it helped her skin look much smoother.

Neutrogena's bestselling makeup wipes are a tried-and-true beauty staple with a near-perfect average 4.8-star rating from more than 100,000 ratings. So what exactly makes them so great? Reviewers say that they're good for those with sensitive skin and can take off "even the toughest mascara."

Since we're so reliant on our smartphones these days, being out and about with a low battery can spark some anxiety. This portable charger is extremely slim and lightweight so you can easily store it in your purse or pocket and never be left with a dead battery again. The brand says it can charge your phone up to three times on a single charge.

If you're hoping to up your cleaning game this year, this unique product is a must-have. It's designed to quickly pick up dust and dirt from all those hard-to-clean places in your car and home, like your air vents, console panel, keyboards and more.

With over 46,000 Amazon ratings, these cloud slippers feature shock absorption. Even better? With the help of a hair dryer, it will naturally mold to your feet for the ultimate comfort and support. One verified reviewer couldn't believe the comfort level, "the comfort is beyond explanation for someone who loves wearing flip flops or slides in the house year round. The cushion is like wearing athletic shoes."

Whether you're looking to accessorize your favorite outfit or looking for a personalized gift for a friend, this initial necklace is customer-fave and we can see why. It's 14-karat gold-plated and can be worn as a layering piece or on its own. The pendant is also double-sided with an initial and a heart — so you're really getting four necklaces in one!

Another Shop TODAY writer favorite is this No.1 bestselling shacket. It comes in tons of plaid and flannel-inspired hues and can be dressed up with your favorite pair of jeans and boots, or easily thrown over your favorite athleisure wear for an instantly elevated look.

These studded earrings are a nice accessory to add a little glam to your outfit and one Shop TODAY writer said they were perfect for her sensitive ears. According to the brand, they're 14-karat gold-plated, nickel-free and hypoallergenic.

Stylists say Chelsea boots are a timeless wardrobe staple and now that we're into the rain and snowy season, this waterproof option is a must-have. One Shop TODAY writer loves the comfort of them and the sturdy rubber outsole, which she says protected her from the wet and slippery ground.

Meal prep will be so much easier when you have this bestselling vegetable chopper in your kitchen. The handy gadget has four interchangeable blades that allow you to easily julienne, chop and slice large quantities of onions, carrots, potatoes and other vegetables. The best part? Reviewers say it allows them to cut onions without any tears!