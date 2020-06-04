28 gifts any 18-year-old will appreciate as they enter adulthood

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Turning 18 is considered a big year for a lot of teenagers. Celebrating this first stage of adulthood is exciting — and their birthday gift should be just as fun!

Teens can be challenging to shop for, especially when it seems like they already have everything. If you're unsure of where to start, we put together our picks of great gifts for 18-year-old boys and girls.

Whether it's active gear for the boys or some relaxing self-care supplies for girls, check out our picks below.

To shop this gift guide by category, simply click on each link below:

Gifts for 18-year-old boys

No matter where life takes your teenager, this weekender bag should provide enough space for whatever travels they decide to take. Personalize it with their initials and choose their favorite color to make it even more unique.

This how-to guide provides helpful advice and tips for taking on the "adult world." The author aims to answer everything from to how to make a budget to the best way to manager your time.

Show off your love of fishing with this Redfish fishing shirt. Made of microfiber polyester, this shirt can also protect you from the sun with 50+ UPF protection. Choose from white, yellow, blue or green to put on the next time you go fishing.

These comfortable shorts were designed to be loose and light to help keep you cool. Made from 100% polyester, they were also created to be absorbent to keep you dry on those hot summer days.

For the sports fan, help them show their support for their favorite sports team on-the-go with a laser engraved tumbler. Choose between a 20 or 30-ounce tumbler, then personalize it further with their favorite sports team, name and color.

For the handyman in the family, they may love this fidget spinner that also acts as a tool holder. Included with it are two straight screwdriver bits, two Phillips, and two Torx tips that magnetically attach to the star-shaped fidget spinner.

Keep all of your gym clothes and accessories organized in one place with this duffle bag. Made of polyester and elastane, this duffle bag aims to keep both moisture and odors out. It's also designed with an adjustable strap to fit your needs.

Game night will be a little more exciting with this popular strategy game. To win, players collect resources to build the most roads, settlements and cities.

All your fishing supplies can be kept safe in one place with the help of this tackle bag. It was designed to hold up to four medium tackle boxes and comes with two medium ones.

Explore the sky from below using this quadcopter drone! Designed to be compatible with smartphones and virtual reality goggles, this drone will make you feel like you're up in the sky as you roam around.

Keep all of your nighttime essentials conveniently next to you with this bedside pocket. Rather than hunt for your glasses or phone, this pocket hangs on the side of your bed and was designed to store everything from your laptop to your favorite books.

Bring your drawings to life using this flip-book kit. Included in the kit are two pre-drawn flip-books, one blank flip-book, four markers and three clips.

Bring music with you wherever you go with this wireless Bluetooth speaker. Whether you're hosting a party or relaxing at home, just connect your phone to enjoy endless music.

Give your feet some self-care with these memory foam slippers. Designed with a waffle knit pattern to help with ventilation, these slippers were created to keep your feet comfortable.

Gifts for 18-year-old girls

This keepsake bracelet features 18 beads to help celebrate their milestone birthday. Each bead is dipped in 14 karat gold and is nickel-free, while the strap is also adjustable to fit your needs.

Surprise your loved one with this cute T-shirt celebrating their uniqueness. Sizes run up to XXL and you can even choose from a variety of 15 colors.

For the coffee and tea lover, they may appreciate this funny mug featuring the quote, "OMG I'm an adult now." This ceramic mug is sure to get some laughs on their birthday.

The artist in the family will definitely appreciate this solar photography kit that uses the power of sunlight to create unique images. Once you have captured your desired photo, just rinse with water and a blue image will appear.

Take the party with you wherever you are with this portable Bluetooth speaker. Designed to be small enough to carry with you, this speaker easily connects to your smartphone so that you can blast your tunes anywhere.

Keep track of where you've traveled with this interactive world map. Showcasing countries around the world, just scratch off the areas you've visited and get excited for your next adventure.

Make going to bed more exciting with this silk sleep mask. Made of mulberry silk, this mask aims to provide comfort and keep out light so that you can get a good night's sleep.

This interactive mug is sure to make mornings more interesting. Choose between a US map or world map and plan out your next destinations, or color in the ones you've already traveled to.

Test out your artistry skills with this calming Buddha board. The kit includes the water paper and bamboo brush, so you can just dip the brush in water and start drawing.

Keep your goals and wishes in one place with this wishing ball. The handblown glass features a hole on the bottom to help easily slip papers inside. Just write down your inspirational words, wishes or goals, then slip them inside for both a keepsake and decoration.

This decorative dish is perfect for keeping jewelry and other small belongings in one place. Each one represents a different birth month to celebrate the recipient's uniqueness.

Whether they're jetting off to new destinations or heading off to college, this luggage set will help store all of their belongings safely. Available in a variety of colors and patterns, choose your loved one's favorite color and prepare for the next adventure.

Everything you may possibly need for that perfect gel nail look is in this starter kit. The beginner-friendly set features an LED lamp, top coat, primer and more to help them design and achieve their perfect nail look.

This ticket stub diary includes sleeves designed to store tickets of all shapes and sizes. There are even lined margins to write down notes about each event.

