Reese Witherspoon, Gabrielle Union and more spread Christmas cheer

Jennifer Garner showed off her wrapping skills, while Jennifer Lopez sent warm holiday wishes from Miami.

By Scott Stump

From playing in the snow with their kids to wearing Christmas-themed pajamas as a family, a host of celebrities are spreading the holiday cheer.

Here's how some of our favorite stars sent out glad tidings for Christmas on Wednesday, starting with the queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, whose classic, "AII I Want for Christmas is You," finally hit No. 1 this year after 25 years.

She spent some quality time with her 8-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6dz3dfINXu

Miley Cyrus, who was newly-married to Liam Hemsworth around this time last year and has since gotten divorced, wished everyone happy holidays from "America's most dysfunctional family."

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6d9ZnSpeRu

Jennifer Garner showed off her "Macy's-level" wrapping skills as she packaged up a ukulele for her kids.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6eakXTpUuU

Eva Mendes was also still trying to plow through wrapping all the gifts for her two children.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6bTpLjhnzU

Reese Witherspoon sparkled in her Christmas-themed earrings.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6d-b4GALYj

Carrie Underwood was also looking festive in front of her Christmas tree.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6bUeX5FboP

Retired NBA superstar Dwyane Wade and actress Gabrielle Union got in the spirit with their kids by throwing on some matching pajamas amidst the palm trees in Hawaii.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6dq_epJNHN

Baby, it was also warm outside on Christmas in Miami for Jennifer Lopez, who was wearing red on Christmas Eve.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6eDk4GJtBE

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman also looked to be enjoying a warm, sunny day in their home in Australia as they sent out holiday wishes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6cd_Y6JJEX

It was a time for family for legendary Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps who shared cute photos of his kids enjoying the day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6dd3aNJque

"Beverly Hills, 90210" star Tori Spelling also posted the quality time she had with her five children Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau Dean, 2.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6e-4aOh3_d

Victoria Beckham also shared a sweet family shot of "the Beckham boys," husband David Beckham and sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6d28CCJZeR

Heidi Klum also had a fun family gathering on Christmas Eve with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, her four children, and Kaulitz's twin brother, Bill Kaulitz.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6dghzFpo8-

Laura Dern and Courteney Cox also made it a fun family day with their children.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6eIo9dBwj4

Britney Spears showed off her impressive Christmas tree with boyfriend Sam Asghari, and also spent some time modeling a new dress that Santa brought her.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6XBt-vACVN

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6eDP-QATcY

Hugh Jackman kept it simple, posting a selfie in front of the Christmas tree with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6duGkTH3fl

Merry Christmas everybody!

