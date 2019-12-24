Heidi Klum shares festive Christmas photo featuring her 4 kids and her husband

Sign up for our newsletter

Heidi Klum is going all-out for her first Christmas since marrying her rocker husband, Tom Kaulitz, earlier this year.

The supermodel on Tuesday shared a festive photo of the couple, her four children and her husband’s twin brother, Bill Kaulitz, gathered around the Christmas tree, wearing personalized Santa hats.

In the pic, Klum's children — daughters Leni, 15, and Lou, 10, and sons Henry, 14, and Johan, 13 — have cleverly hidden their faces.

This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“We wish you a Merry Christmas,” Klum wrote in her native German, according to a Google translation. The TV star also added a “Merry Christmas” for her English-speaking fans.

Klum tied the knot with Kaulitz, who plays guitar in the band Tokio Hotel, in a romantic summer ceremony that took place on a yacht off the coast of Italy.

She announced the nuptials on Twitter, sharing a photo of the couple kissing.

“We did it,” she wrote. “Mr. & Mrs. Kaulitz.”

With family, a cozy fireplace and plenty of festive cheer, it looks like Klum and Kaulitz are set to have a wonderful Christmas!