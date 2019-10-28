Tori Spelling is being bashed by mommy-shamers again — and predictably, she's fighting back.

The "BH90210" star is defending herself for allowing her 8-year-old daughter, Hattie, to use temporary pink dye in her hair.

The trouble started over the weekend when Spelling, 46, shared a gallery of adorable pics of her family's visit to a pumpkin patch on Instagram. While most fans loved the cute snaps, others criticized Spelling for Hattie's colored hair.

"Why would you let your daughter have red hair ... parenting gone wrong," one commented.

"(F)irst off it’s pink," Spelling shot back. "Second, it’s wash in wash out. Not dye."

The bright color lets Hattie express her "artistic" nature, she added.

"I believe in expression. Children are not cookie cutter they have individual personalities. She is artistic and as long as I can do it and do it safely I will let her express herself," she wrote, pointedly adding, "How’s your parenting btw?"

The dustup is nothing new for Spelling, who shares five kids with hubby Dean McDermott: Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2. The actress has a long history of clapping back at mommy-shamers.

She stood her ground last month when she was attacked for letting Stella dye her hair for the L.O.L Surprise! O.M.G. Winter Disco Fashion Show in Los Angeles.

"It was a come dressed as your favorite LOL Doll party," Spelling told one nasty commenter. "Every kid there had pretend hair color and fun makeup and dresses! Theme party! You don’t let your kiddos dress up for theme costume parties?"

That, according to the actress, was just "sad."

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott pose with their children, (clockwise) Stella, Liam, Beau, Hattie and Finn. Rich Polk / Getty Images

She also told off trolls who bashed a back-to-school photo of her kids she shared in 2018. After critics said the children looked "disheveled and not entirely happy," "fat" and "unfit," Spelling took them to task.

"I am a proud mama bear and I enjoy sharing our family journey with my family, friends, fans, and online supportive and loyal community," she wrote. "And thank you to all the #mamabears out there. We always have each other’s backs!

"For all the individuals on here that felt the need to #momshame and #kidshame me and my children I say, 'Shame on you!'"