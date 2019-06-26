Sign up for our newsletter

Can you feel the love?

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban celebrated their 13th anniversary on Tuesday by posting sweet messages to each other.

Urban took to Instagram first with his moving words.

“Thirteen years of magic, music, romance, wild adventures, and the ongoing discovery of pure love. Happy Anniversary Babygirl. xxxx - KU,” the country singer, 51, wrote, along with a photo of Urban with his arms around her waist as he stands behind her.

A few hours later, Kidman, 52, got into the act with her own message.

“love Happy Anniversary Baby,” she wrote in the caption to a black-and-white photo of Urban giving her a kiss on the forehead.

The couple wed in 2006 and have since gone on to have two daughters, Sunday, 10, and Faith, 8.

Thirteen years after saying their "I dos," the couple continues to have a spark. Back in April, the two packed on the PDA while at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban enjoy a tender moment at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7, 2019 in Las Vegas. Getty Images for ACM

The two have never been shy about expressing their love for each other.

Last year, the "Big Little Lies" star posted a sweet message to Urban on his birthday.

"You’re so loved Keith Lionel. Happy birthday baby!" she wrote, along with a photo of her giving him a smooch.

Last year, the "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer got an entire arena to help him serenade Kidman on her birthday.

So, what exactly is the secret for these two lovebirds?

For one, they don't text.

"(Texting) is so not our relationship," she told Parade magazine last year. "We call. We've done this since the very beginning. The reason it started at the beginning was because I didn't know how to text, (laughs) and it just kind of worked for us. So now we don't."