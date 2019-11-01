Mariah Carey is officially kicking off the Christmas season!

The superstar singer gets a call from Santa Claus himself in an adorable video she shared Friday with the caption "Breaking news."

The video finds Carey wearing a kooky Halloween costume in bed as the clock on her smartphone strikes 12 a.m. on Nov. 1. That's when Old Saint Nick rings up his favorite pop diva — and the Christmas magic begins!

"It's time!" Carey — now wearing red holiday pajamas — sings to Santa as the first notes of her holiday classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You" kick in. Santa, being Santa, replies with several jolly ho-ho-ho's.

After a yelp of yuletide joy, Carey blows excited kisses to all her fans.

Mariah Carey performs at the 81st annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in 2013. The singer's 1994 album "Merry Christmas" became an instant holiday classic. Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

Of course, Carey, 49, has a long history with Christmas. Her 1994 album "Merry Christmas" was an instant holiday classic. (Check out the more than 552 million views on the video for "All I Want for Christmas Is You" on YouTube.)

To celebrate the release of the new "Merry Christmas (Deluxe Anniversary Edition)" on Friday, Carey shared a second clip featuring a new video cut for "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

A quarter-century later, Carey's still touched by how much the song means to fans, including her 8-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who helped her sing it in a sweet video last year.

"I wanted it to feel like a classic, but I didn't know that it was going to actually become a classic," she told USA Today.

"I say that humbly because Christmas music is something that's really special to me, so to see the song's popularity grow over the years has been something that's been kind of amazing. I couldn't have expected it," she added.