Jennifer Garner leaves the best reply to a rude Instagram comment

As if Jennifer Garner couldn't already be any cooler, the actress delivered the perfect response to a rude comment someone left on a video she posted on Instagram.

Garner, 47, shared a video of herself dressed as a "Nutcracker" toy soldier and helping out behind the scenes of a local production of the holiday classic. Garner hilariously does hair, helps apply blush and eyelashes to the ballerinas and even pretends to advise them on choreography.

While most of her fans loved seeing Garner in the holiday spirit, considering that the video was posted on Instagram, not all of the comments were sugar and spice and everything nice.

"What do you call a movie star who makes no movies?" one person asked.

Garner saw the comment and shut it down with a reply that shows why she's one of the most relatable people in Hollywood.

"A mom!" she replied, along with three laughing emoji.

Fans praised Garner's response.

"As a mom who had to create a business for her autistic son after he was labeled unemployable (and who is knocking out of the park by the way!), I LOVE your answer," one person wrote.

Another called it "a perfect response."

Garner shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck: Violet, 14; Seraphina, 10; and Samuel, 7. While being a parent is certainly a full-time job, Garner is also busy acting, despite the rude comment.

She's currently filming "Yes Day" for Netflix, based on the children's book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal.