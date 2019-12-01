Spending quality time with loved ones is the best part of the holiday season and retired soccer star David Beckham was eager to get in on the fun with his daughter, Harper.

The 8-year-old and father of four went on an adorable outing to the Natural History Museum Ice Rink in London on Saturday, and Beckham documented their special day with a series of sweet pics.

"It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas," Beckham captioned the pics he posted on Instagram. "Thanks to @nhm_icerink for looking after us today," he wrote, adding some seasonal Santa and Christmas tree emojis along with a cold face emoji. In the photos, Beckham and Harper are bundled up in their warm gear, both wearing snow hats and big smiles.

In the first photo, Harper, whose mom is fashion mogul and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, shares a sweet kiss with her dad. The Beckhams have been criticized in the past for kissing their children on the lips but clearly that's not stopping this happy dad from sharing what's clearly a pure and affectionate moment with his youngest of four kids.

Many people posted positive words of support for the cute moment, including Tom Brady who wrote, "The sweetest!!!!!"

However, not everyone was as supportive as the New England Patriots star. One follower commented: "Um... I don't think thats how you should kiss your daughter."

It's clear that Harper and her dad love taking to the ice together — one year ago they took a similar kissy-face pic on a skating outing.

This year, Harper looked a little more grown up and a lot bolder on the ice, even trying out a one-foot glide.

David wasn't the only Beckham getting into the holiday spirit.

Victoria posted a gorgeous family pic on Instagram, wishing a Happy Thanksgiving to all who celebrate.

In the lovely group pic David and Victoria are surrounded by Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14 and Harper. Victoria had mixed feelings about Brooklyn recently being included on People's "Sexiest Stars at Every Age" feature under the 20 year-old category.

"I don't know if I want to know that," she told Ellen DeGeneres on her show. "I don't know if I need to know that."

Her hubby, David, nabbed the "Sexiest Man Alive" title back in 2015.

It's nice to see that the Beckhams make an effort to spend one-on-one time with each of their kids whenever they can. Last month, Victoria had a fun moment with son Romeo when the pair danced together to her hit "Spice Up Your Life" so the teen could post it on his TikTok account.

We can't wait to see more pictures of this fashionable family enjoying the holiday season!