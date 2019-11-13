Watch Carrie Underwood prank unsuspecting fans while they shop for cowboy boots

Carrie Underwood has a gift for crooning country hits that really resonate with listeners, but she took that lyrical relatability to a whole new level Tuesday night.

Instead of connecting with a stadium full of fans via her usual songs, the “Cry Pretty” singer performed personalized ballads for a just few of them — when they least expected it.

Jimmy Kimmel set up the musical prank, stationing Underwood in the stock room of a Nashville boot store, while shoppers checked out the selection on the sales floor. But as they browsed boots, the 36-year-old star watched hidden camera footage and listened in as they unknowingly revealed details that were just waiting to be belted out to the tune of one of her biggest hits.

It took some shoppers a few moments to realize the funny song playing in the store was all about them, however if they had any doubts, the increasingly specific lyrics — and sometimes the eventual appearance of Underwood herself — alleviated them.

But one man didn’t have to wonder at all.

It was clear it was all about “Dan from Virginia” the from the very first line of this fresh take on “Before He Cheats.”

“Right now, Dan from Virginia is looking for some boots made out of ostrich,” Underwood sang. “Ostrich is the world’s largest bird that can run 43 miles per hour. Did you know chickens and ostriches are the closest modern relatives to Tyrannosaurus rex? I bet you didn’t.”

After smiling through the song up until that point, Dan suddenly looked up from the ostrich boots on the shelf and said, “I don’t know if that’s true." Then he took out his phone and started to fact check the singer.

(C’mon, Dan! She wouldn’t lie about that.)

The catchy pranks are behind her now, but Underwood plans to keep up the good times in Nashville. On Wednesday night, she’ll co-host the 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards at the Bridgestone Arena, alongside country queens Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.