Where’s Monica?
Courteney Cox just posted a photo of herself in a vintage "Friends" T-shirt that was missing something important: Monica’s head.
“Some people will do anything for a V-neck,” the actress wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself looking sad as she pointed at her character’s missing face.
It’s unclear whether the t-shirt came that way or whether her scissors slipped as she was altering it into a V-neck herself — but either way, perfectionist Monica Geller would surely not have been amused!
Cox has never shied away from embracing her "Friends" legacy. She recently shared a never-before-seen photo of the cast before they were famous, and she also posted a video of herself in front of the real "Friends" apartment exterior in New York, calling it “The One Where My Rent Went Up to $12,000.”
She also hilariously re-created the famous ‘pivot’ scene from the show in an Instagram video about moving furniture in real life.
'Friends' coming to movie theaters for 25th anniversaryAug. 13, 201901:11
No doubt Cox has collected plenty of merchandise over the years, and as the show’s 25th anniversary approaches, maybe she will continue to rock “Friends” gear — hopefully with Monica’s face fully in view!