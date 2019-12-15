Miley Cyrus performs 'Silent Night' and 'Old Town Road' with dad Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus teamed up with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, along with her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, and younger sister, Noah Cyrus, for a remix of “Old Town Road” that we haven’t seen yet.

The Happy Hippie Foundation, founded by Miley in 2014, hosted a holiday party at My Friend’s Place in Hollywood to bring together the community to celebrate the holidays. Since no Cyrus function is complete without a little sing-along, Cyrus, alongside her dad, sister and Simpson busted out some guitars and sang some tunes along with guests at the party.

Naturally, the group had to break out the Lil Nas X single that broke records this year (with a version even featuring Billy Ray), “Old Town Road.”

The 27-year-old singer shared a series of videos on Instagram of their jam sessions, including a short clip of their rendition of the Lil Nas X hit as well as “Silent Night.”

Cyrus captioned the post, “@happyhippiefdn holiday party @myfriendsplace was a success once again!”

“always blown away by the young people I meet at MFP!” she added, referring to the Hollywood based organization, My Friend’s Place. “There is always so much love and talent! Thank you to everyone who joined us in celebrating this special time of year with HH! 💛#happyhippieholidays”

My Friend’s Place shared a snap from the day on their respective Instagram as well, capturing the entire group together in one sweet photo.

"It was the most amazing day at our annual Holiday Celebration!!” the organization wrote in the caption. “Thank you to our awesome partners, @happyhippiefdn and @iamhalsey for once again making the day possible. And a special thanks to @mileycyrus, @billyraycyrus, @noahcyrus, @tishcyrus and @codysimpson for joining and bringing some extra holiday cheer!!”

The Happy Hippie Foundation was founded by Cyrus in 2014 to focus on the injustice in society, rallying together to fight for LGBTQ+ rights as well as those for the homeless population.

My Friend’s Place is an organization that offers services at their Hollywood center to homeless youth between the ages of 12 and 25, as well as their children. MFP has services to teach safety and survival, housing case management, crisis care, parenting, education and employment, as well as creative arts.

Cyrus and Simpson have reportedly been dating since October after her separation from husband, Liam Hemsworth, in August. The pair were first spotted kissing in Los Angeles in early October, sparking a tweet spree from Cyrus on Twitter explaining that the media and society had to "get used to" her dating.