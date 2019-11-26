Miley Cyrus has a shorter haircut now and it's giving us punk vibes

Miley Cyrus has a hot new haircut, just in time for the holidays!

After debuting a "Hannah Montana"-inspired look last spring, the singer just traded in her long locks for a short, edgy style.

The 27-year-old turned to celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger to create her new "modern mullet," a hairstyle the hair guru said the singer has been craving for a while.

“Miley wanted to go more punk, she wanted something edgy. We went with a modern mullet that she can wear sleek, but also wavy and messy,” Hershberger told TODAY Style.

To create the cut, Hershberger started by using a pair of scissors, then grabbed a razor to add a touch of definition. “We all loved the cut — it was just the right vibe,” she said.

Her modern mullet caps the latest in mane moves for Cyrus, whose mother Tish lent a hand by giving her daughter a quick trim earlier in the week.

The "Slide Away" singer sure does love to switch up her strands, so we wouldn't be surprised if she debuts a new look again soon. In the meantime, this punk-inspired do is giving us some major hair-spiration for the holidays!

See Cyrus' past hairstyles

Breaking onto the scene

WireImage

In the early 2000s when "Hannah Montana" first started airing, Cyrus sported a brunette 'do with chestnut highlights.

Alter ego

In the Disney show, the singer's alter ego, Hannah Montana, had bright blond locks, much like Cyrus sports now.

Going darker

FilmMagic

The rising star took her locks to a darker level in 2008 at the Grammy Awards.

Pretty pixie

Getty Images

While sporting a pixie cut, Cyrus styled her cropped cut in a variety of ways: from tousled and textured to short and spiky.

Partially shaved

WireImage

The hair chameleon shaved the side of her head in 2012 and sported the rest of her hair in a voluminous, textured style.

Daring dreads

FilmMagic

At the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, the actress tried a new look: long dreadlocks.

Bold blue

WireImage

The Met Gala is always a perfect occasion to try a bold new look! Cyrus showed off blue locks at the annual event in 2015.

Pretty purple

This summer, Cyrus temporarily flirted with a pastel purple hue.