Miley Cyrus brought along a special someone to her younger brother's wedding over the weekend.

The pop star was accompanied by new boyfriend Cody Simpson, as the Australian musician enjoyed the special occasion with her family at Sunday's wedding in Tennessee between her brother Braison Cyrus and his wife, Stella.

Cyrus, 26, posted some photos on Instagram from the big day, including shots with Simpson, 22, and her mother, Tish Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus and Simpson wore matching black ensembles, with Simpson keeping it country with boots and a hat.

"My baby brother got married on the most stunning sunny Tennessee day standing on top of the same hills where we grew up playin....I love you Braison,'' she wrote in the caption. "So happy for you & Stella."

Tish Cyrus also posted a photo of her son and his new bride.

"My beautiful boy married the love of his life yesterday,'' she wrote. "Knowing that you are happy @braisonccyrus means everything to me."

Cyrus' relationship with Simpson comes in the wake of her separation from her husband of eight months, Liam Hemsworth, in August.

Last month she fired back at critics who said that she moved on too fast following the end of her marriage to Hemsworth after she was spotted kissing Simpson at Backyard Bowls in Los Angeles.

"Get used to me dating — this is where I am at!" she wrote at the end of a series of tweets.