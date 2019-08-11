After less than a year of marriage, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have separated.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” Cyrus’ rep told TODAY in a statement.

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California on March 4, 2018. Evan Agostini / AP

Separation rumors swirled after Cyrus posted a slew of photos on Instagram of her vacation sans her wedding ring.

The two first met on the set of Nicholas Sparks’ movie, “The Last Song,” in 2009, leading to an on-again-and-off-again relationship for three years. Hemsworth proposed in 2012 when he was 22 and Cyrus was 19, but they called off the engagement just one year later.

Despite their tumultuous start, they reconciled in 2015 and kept details of their relationship quiet until December of 2018 when the two married in an intimate (and secret) wedding ceremony over the holidays.

The 26-year-old Cyrus pinpointed the moment that she realized that she and Hemsworth were ready for their next step, citing the reason as the California wildfires that destroyed their Malibu home.

"My relationship is very special to me; it is my 'home,'" she explained in an essay for Vanity Fair. "I feel less misplaced when we are in the same room, no matter where that is ... What Liam and I went through together changed us."

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus attended the 2019 G'Day USA Gala at 3LABS on January 26, 2019 in Culver City, California. Getty Images

The “Mother’s Daughter” singer got candid with Elle last month about another aspect of her relationship with Hemsworth: children.

In a cover interview for the August issue, Cyrus explained that her outlook on raising a family has been influenced by the current state of the world.

"We’re getting handed a piece-of-s--- planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child," she explained in the interview. “Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that."