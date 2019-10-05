Editor's note: The following contains strong language.

Miley Cyrus is clapping back at critics who think she's moved on from her past relationships too quickly.

In a series of tweets, the 26-year-old pop star spilled her feelings on the double standards of dating and told the world that even though she's grown up in the public eye, "People only 'know' what they see on the internet."

In August, Cyrus separated from her husband of eight months Liam Hemsworth, and just two weeks ago she ended a whirlwind relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. Recently, she was spotted kissing Australian musician Cody Simpson at Backyard Bowls in Los Angeles.

After news quickly spread of this possible new relationship, Cyrus took to social media to respond to anyone who may have been forming an opinion about her love life.

"I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning..." Cyrus began her tweet, clearly referring to her long-term relationship with Hemsworth. "I think that's why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they've watched me grow up..."

The "Slide Away" singer then went on to call out the double standard she thinks women face when dating.

"Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed," she said. Cyrus went on to point out that when men date around they're referred to as "'legends,' 'heart throbs,' 'G,' 'Ladies Man,' etc."

She added, "I am trying to just THRIVE/ survive in a 'man's' world... if we can't beat em, join em!"

Cyrus ended the first part of her post with the question: "If our president can 'grab em by the p-y' can't I just have a kiss and an açai bowl?!?!"

She was referring to a video TMZ caught of her making out with Simpson over smoothie bowls. Cyrus even shared a clip of the video on her own Instagram stories, asking: "Can a girl not get a f-ing acai bowl and a morning make out session in peace?!?!" Earlier in her stories, she posted a pic of Simpson showing that he checks all her boxes: "22," "Australian (my type)" and "abs" she wrote on the black and white photo.

In a follow-up tweet to her first post slamming critics, Cyrus went on to say that she won't date in hiding, no matter what the public thinks.

Miley Cyrus at Saint Laurent mens spring summer 20 show on June 06, 2019 in Malibu, California. Presley Ann / WireImage,

"I refuse to recluse and 'date' from home cause A. That's not fun B. Extremely uncomfortable/puts me in a vulnerable position …. I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home with pretty much nothing to do but 'Netflix and chill,'" she wrote, giving the world a clear message that she won't be shying away from stepping out with whomever she wants.

The rest of the message goes on to say that Cyrus loves her life and would not trade it for privacy, but that she's asking the public to not "make this awkward for me!"

She concluded, "Get used to me dating -- this is where I am at!"

Fans seemed to love her words. One wrote, "The double standard is disgusting and I’m glad you stand up for yourself," while another added, "You do you! You owe no one an explanation!"