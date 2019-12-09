Jennifer Lopez brought back her iconic Versace dress on 'Saturday Night Live'

Jennifer Lopez hosted "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend and reminded us all that age is just a number.

The star culminated her opening monologue with a big reveal, ripping off the tuxedo she was wearing to unveil an updated version of her iconic jungle-print Versace dress. The 50-year-old performer looked even better now in the wild dress than when she first wore the original to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Lopez, who has hosted "SNL" twice before, wore the gown during her 2001 appearance on the NBC sketch show and also wore this new version this past September on the runway in Milan.

On the left, Jennifer Lopez in Versace at the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000. On the right, Lopez presents a newer version of the green dress at Versace's Milan fashion show in September. ImageDirect, Reuters

J.Lo closed Versace's Spring 2020 fashion show by appearing in the green garment and posing with Donatella Versace on the catwalk. The new version of the dress that splashed Lopez's image across every media outlet in 2000 is sleeveless, but features the same print and plunging neckline.

Jennifer Lopez and Donatella Versace pose on the runway at the Versace show during in Milan. Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

In her "SNL" monologue, J.Lo recounted her blessings of the past year, including living out what "every girl from the Bronx dreams: (being) proposed to by a Yankee!" Lopez couldn't hide her gleeful smile as she referenced her relationship with former baseball slugger Alex Rodriguez. The pair have been an item since 2017 and got engaged in March of this year.

The "Hustlers" star continued sharing all that she has to be thankful for.

“I had the biggest movie opening that I’ve ever had, that included a lap dance from Cardi B. I went on a sold-out tour, and I slayed the Met Gala. And that’s not a brag. A doctor diagnosed it on the spot as a fourth-degree slay.”

“I am about to perform in the Super Bowl halftime show,” she continued. “I walked the runway in Milan for the first time wearing a dress I wore 20 years ago. Now, some people said I look better now than I did then, and I’m not bragging, that’s just gossip. And what else? Oh yeah, oh yeah! I had a big birthday. I turned 50!”

Later in the evening, A-Rod appeared in a skit in which J.Lo played a version of herself who was falling for her roadie, Chad, a recurring character played by Pete Davidson. A-Rod, 44, appeared at the side of the stage with flowers for her and quickly threw them down when he saw the two about to kiss.

In real life, we'll keep watching as this multi-talented performer, mom and all-around superstar finds her happily ever after!