Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' hits No. 1 after 25 years

The Christmas anthem hit the top of Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the first time since it was released in 1994.
Mariah Carey performs live on TODAY at the Mall of America on Dec. 11, 2002 in Bloomington, Minn.Mark Erickson / Getty Images file

/ Source: NBC News
By Doha Madani

Mariah Carey may not care about the presents, but she got a big gift Monday when her holiday classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You" became a No. 1 single — 25 years after its release.

Billboard announced that the Christmas anthem hit the top of the Hot 100 chart for the first time since it was released in 1994. Though the song has topped the Holiday 100 chart for 38 weeks, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has never reigned atop the multigenre chart before.

"We did it," Carey tweeted in response to the news.

The song is now Carey's 19th No. 1 hit, just one single behind The Beatles for most of all time. Her other hits include "Always Be My Baby," "Hero" and "We Belong Together."

Carey has spent a "record-extending" 80 weeks total on the top of the Hot 100 charts in her career, according to Billboard.

New documentary reveals the story behind Mariah Carey’s yuletide hit

Dec. 5, 201901:32