Pink and Carey Hart: A timeline of their relationship

Pink and Carey Hart have been going strong for over two decades.

After initially meeting in 2001, Pink and Hart embarked on a romantic journey full of ups and downs.

Though the couple split up twice during their relationship — once before they got engaged and once several years into their marriage — they celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary in January 2023.

Pink and Hart are the proud parents of two children: daughter Willow, 12, and son Jameson, 7. As a family of four, they’ve enjoyed their private time together as well as a more public life, including group appearances at the 2022 American Music Awards and the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards.

Pink opened up about the secret to her lasting relationship with Hart during a conversation with TODAY's Carson Daly in April 2019. At the time, the singer explained, “Carey and I have been in couples counseling almost our entire 17 years that we’ve been together. It’s the only reason we’re still together.”

“He speaks Polish, I speak Italian, and she speaks both,” Pink said of their counselor. “We don’t speak the same language. We come from broken families, and we had no model of ‘How are we supposed to keep this family together and live this crazy life?’ And there’s no book that says, ‘Here’s how to do this.’ So we go to counseling, and it works.”

From the early 2000s to today, here’s everything to know about Pink and Carey Hart’s relationship.

Pink and Carey Hart at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards in NYC on August 29, 2002. Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

2001: Pink and Carey Hart meet

Pink and Hart first met in 2001 at the X Games in Las Vegas. She spoke to USA Today in September 2012 about the early days of their romance, explaining that part of her initial attraction to her now-husband was his bad-boy persona as a motocross racer.

She explained, “After you spend a couple of nights in the hospital with him when he’s broken, the excitement wears off.”

2003: Pink and Carey Hart break up

Pink and Hart had their first split in 2003. Though the couple hasn't shared many details surrounding their temporary split, Pink joked about their pair of separations during a May 2016 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

When Ellen DeGeneres asked if Pink and Hart fought a lot, the singer responded, “We take breaks. We've had two breaks.”

“The first one was about a year and the second one was 11 months,” Pink added, before joking, “We're due.”

June 2005: Pink proposes to Carey Hart

Pink took the couple’s proposal into her own hands. The singer proposed to Hart during the Pro 250 class finals in Mammoth, California, in June 2005, MTV reported.

Pink ditched tradition in more ways than one, proposing to Hart mid-race with a sign that read “Will You Marry Me?” that she held up from the grandstands. As Hart went around for another lap, she added “I’m Serious!” to the sign, which caught his attention. Mid-race, he pulled off the track so he could pick up Pink.

January 2006: Pink and Carey Hart get married

Pink and Hart got married Jan. 7, 2006, in Costa Rica.

People reported that more than 100 guests attended the non-denominational ceremony held on the beach during sunset at a local resort. Pink told the outlet, “We just love the beach, so we knew we wanted it to be at the beach.”

“We wanted it very fun and non-traditional,” Hart added. “We’re spiritual, but we’re not religious. It was about being with our closest friends and family and having a very fun and loose party.”

February 2008: Pink and Carey Hart announce separation

After two years of marriage, Pink and Hart had separated.

At the time, a representative for Pink told the Associated Press, “This decision was made by best friends with a huge amount of love and respect for one another. While the marriage is over, their friendship has never been stronger.”

Pink sang about the couple’s split in her 2008 song “So What,” which included the lyrics, “Guess I just lost my husband / I don’t know where he went / So I’m gonna drink my money / I’m not gonna pay his rent.”

April 2009: Pink and Carey Hart call off divorce

Pink and Hart’s separation never led to a formal divorce, with the couple reconciling the following year.

The singer opened up about their split and getting back together in a February 2013 interview with Redbook, explaining, “People are always like, ‘Why did you get back together?’ Well, we weren’t done.”

She said that 11 months after the couple initially broke up, Hart asked her to fly to Las Vegas to perform on New Year’s Eve at his club. After Pink had her soundcheck, she had a sweet gesture for Hart — she invited him to her room and showed him various sentimental items, including a photo album of the cards he had given her as well as photos documenting the course of their relationship.

“On the last page, I pasted a photo of me from a really bad movie I made years ago with my neck slit and blood everywhere,” she said. “Next to it I wrote, ‘This is me without you.’ On the next page, there was a picture of a baby. And I wrote: ‘The rest is unwritten.’ The divorce papers that we never signed were behind that page. I was like, ‘The rest is up to you.’”

Pink also cited one of her own songs as part of the reason for the couple’s reconciliation. When naming some of her best songs, Pink told the Los Angeles Times in October 2023 that “So What” was high on the list, adding, “It was part of what got Carey and I back together.”

Despite some of the song’s harsh lyrics, Hart was a good sport through it all. When the song’s music video was released in October 2009, Hart even starred in it.

Carey Hart, Willow Sage Hart, Jameson Moon Hart, and Pink at the 2022 American Music Awards. Getty Images

June 2011: Pink and Carey Hart welcome their first child

Pink and Hart welcomed their first child together, daughter Willow, June 2, 2011.

Over the years, Willow has shown an interest in music and performing, following in her mom's footsteps.

Pink has featured her daughter on multiple songs, including the 2021 tune “Cover Me In Sunshine.” They’ve performed the song together multiple times throughout the years, including at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, at BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in June 2022, and on the opening night of Pink’s “Summer Carnival” tour in June 2023.

Willow has also appeared in two productions during summer theater in 2022, including parts in “Grease” and “High School Musical.” Pink also captured the moment Willow performed “The Rose Song” sung by Olivia Rodrigo in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” at a recital in December 2022.

In June 2023, Pink and Hart marked their daughter’s 12th birthday with dual sentimental posts about Willow and parenthood. Pink even said her husband’s post made her “cry like a baby.”

December 2016: Pink and Carey Hart welcome their second child

Pink and Hart welcomed their second child together, son Jameson, Dec. 26, 2016.

Jameson has embraced his wild side and has been immersed in his parents’ adventurous lifestyle. Over the years, he’s partaken in skateboarding, dirt biking, jet skiing and a little bit of singing for his mom.

In Pink’s Instagram post marking Jameson's 6th birthday, she reflected on welcoming a second child after being a mom of one for more than six years.

“I wasn’t sure I could love another the way I loved Willow already,” she wrote in part. “I thought it would break me in half. Instead, having you exploded my head and my heart and made me bigger.”

Hart’s Instagram post highlighted some of Jameson’s more colorful qualities, writing in his caption, “You are one of the funniest, sweetest, kindest, lil crazy pants I’ve ever met. Thank you for choosing me to be your Papa.”

June 2019: Carey Hart stars in Pink’s music video (again)

Over the years, Hart has appeared in a number of his wife’s music videos. In addition to “So What,” he appeared in the videos for “Just Like Fire,” “True Love, and “Just Give Me a Reason.”

In June 2019, he added another music video to his résumé, this time starring in the video for her song “90 Days.” The video captured the ups and downs of their relationship over the years, shifting its focus from her children to the couple’s marriage. It featured joyful scenes of the couple dancing together, juxtaposed by scenes of Pink crying in the bathtub.

June 2020: Pink credits couples therapy to decade-long marriage

Pink and Hart’s marriage has not always been rainbows and butterflies for the couple.

During a June 2020 Instagram Live with life coach Vanessa Inn, Pink cited couples therapy as “the only reason we’re still together” just months after the couple marked their 14th wedding anniversary.

“I think partners after a long time, we just speak — I can’t say it’s a man and woman thing, I think it’s a partner thing, a spouse thing — that you just speak two different languages,” Pink said.

She later added, “Without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean we would not be together. We just wouldn’t because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people.”

P!nk and husband Carey Hart arrive at the 2017 American Music Awards. Xavier Collin / Sipa USA via AP

January 2021: Pink and Carey Hart celebrate 15 years of marriage

Pink and Hart reached a milestone in their marriage in January 2021 — the couple’s 15th wedding anniversary.

At the time, the singer expressed on Instagram that she was “proud” of the couple for their enduring relationship, even amid hard times.

“See, sometimes being stubborn pays off,” she wrote. “What a wild ride it’s been, once we learned how to stay in our race line. Here’s to at least the next 15 months hahahAh. I love you and I love our family.”

Pink has previously been open about the couple’s challenges over the course of their relationship. In September 2020, the singer wrote on Instagram, “Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage. It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter.”

“Therapy isn’t for weak people or hippies or liberals. It’s for broken people that want to be whole,” she added. “It’s for runaways that want a family. It’s a lesson on how to sit down and listen. How to love yourself so that the other person can, too. I love you babe. I’m grateful we made it to this photo.”

May 2021: Pink showcases her family in her documentary

Pink put her family, including her relationship with Hart, on full display in her 2021 Prime Video documentary, “Pink: All I Know So Far.” The documentary captured the singer’s “Beautiful Trauma” tour as she juggled her career, motherhood, and other facets of her personal life.

On tour, Pink brought along Hart, Willow and Jameson for the exciting ride. In the film, Pink reflected on her dreams of pursuing music and starting a family.

“I always wanted to be a rock star and I dreamed of being a mom,” Pink said. “And now to have my family, my team, my fans here with me, this is beyond my wildest dreams.”

Hart was also happy to show off a different side of himself in the documentary.

He opened up about the movie during a June 2021 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” telling the host, “I'm kind of glad I got to show a little bit of my vulnerable side as a father.”

“I'm perceived as being this wild, crazy, motorcycle, tattooed scumbag,” he added. “So it's kind of nice for people to see my softer side.”

May 2023: Carey Hart dishes about Pink’s music in joint talk show appearance

Hart was put in the hot seat on a May 2023 episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” During his appearance, he was asked by host Kelly Clarkson to share some of his thoughts about Pink’s songs that were written about him.

“You know, we’ve been together 21 years. I have very thick skin,” Hart said. “Very little affects me. I don’t know exactly what day she’s talking about, specifically. But it’s probably just the temperature.”