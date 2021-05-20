Pink says being a mom wasn't on her 'list of to-do's' before she had kids

Pink's new documentary, "All I Know So Far," shows the sweet relationship she shares with her kids — but the Grammy-winning singer is the first to acknowledge she was "surprised" by how much she loves being a mom.

"I didn't really want to be a mom. I didn't not not want to be a mom. But it just wasn't sort of on my list of to-do's," Pink told Carson Daly in an interview airing Thursday on TODAY.

Welcoming daughter Willow, 9, and, later, son Jameson, 4, with husband Carey Hart changed Pink's life completely.

"I had Willow and, man, that saying of 'watching your heart go walking outside of your body' — it's truly how it feels," the singer said.

Directed by Michael Gracey, "All I Know So Far," which premieres Friday on Amazon, gives fans a peek at how Pink juggled motherhood and superstardom on her record-breaking 2019 "Beautiful Trauma" tour.

The "What About Us" singer zipped around the globe, performing her acrobatic stage show night after night with her family in tow.

The movie combines footage of Pink's high-energy concerts with backstage scenes showing her in mom mode tending to Willow and Jameson's needs.

"I made the documentary because as kids we create this narrative about our parents, and how our childhood was and how hard we had it," said the singer. "I was like, 'Well if I make this documentary, then they can see how loved they are and clothed and fed, and how I rearranged the cells of my being to be there for them.'"

Though the family spent their downtime visiting some of the world's most exciting cities, there were days when Willow or Jameson was cranky, sick or simply missing friends.

In other words, life on the road with her kids wasn't too different from Pink's life at home.

"There are many other pop star moms that have called me for the recipe ... because for some reason people think I have it figured out," the singer said of touring with her family.

At the end of the day, Pink's secret "recipe" turned out to be trusting her instincts as a mom.

"Life feels like a series of 'we'll just deal with it,'" she said, laughing.

Carson also asked the superstar to share advice to the TODAY moms on balance.

"I don't know what I'm doing half the time, but I'm trying to just be honest about all of it," Pink replied. "The thing that I've realized, especially in the last year of being quarantined, is that I'm a person that needs, I need a minute sometimes.

"I don't have to find somebody's sippy cup, but my kids follow me to the bathroom. So, we all need to find a way to disconnect sometimes from something, and I can't hide in the bathroom because, again, they know how to pick a lock and they will find me."