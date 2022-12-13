Pink shares a video of daughter Willow’s first singing recital: ‘Nailed it’

Like mother, like daughter!

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Pink shared a video of her 11-year-old daughter, Willow, singing "The Rose Song," which was originally made popular by Olivia Rodrigo in Disney's "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."

While stepping onstage during a recital, Willow wowed the crowd with her rendition of the heartbreaking tune.

"All my life, I’ve seen myself through your eyes / Wonderin’ if I am good enough for your time," she sings in the video. "You love me but for all the wrong reasons / Am I somethin’ to you and not someone?"

While holding the microphone up to her face, Willow hits all the high notes. The crowd remains silent until the very end when they start cheering for the pre-teen.

"This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away," Pink captioned the clip on Instagram, tagging Rodrigo in the post.

In text atop the video, Pink wrote that Willow "nailed" her "first recital" and she was "so proud" of her for doing so.

"This Is Us" star and singer Mandy Moore commented, "Holy cow!!! What a voice! What composure. Superstar."

The rest of the comment section was equally supportive.

"Just like her mama!! Congratulations Willow!!," another person commented.

Another said, "I‘m sobbing.. this is beyond beautiful! tell willow ... she did the BEST job!!!

A third added, "It’s been wonderful hearing the evolution of her voice over the years."

This isn't the first time that Willow has showcased her impressive singing skills.

In May, Willow appeared on stage with her mom at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival and sang her mom's 2021 song, "Cover Me In Sunshine," with her.

Carey Hart, Willow Sage Hart, Jameson Moon Hart, and Pink at the 2022 American Music Awards. Getty Images

At the end of the performance, the two shared a hug.

In August, Willow showed that she was following in her mother’s footsteps yet again, when her dad and Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, shared a few photos of Willow dancing onstage in a two musical productions.

“I’m so proud of the lil woman that willow is becoming!!!!” he wrote in the caption on Instagram. “She has been bitten by the theater bug, and she is killing it!!! Did two different productions this summer. High school musical, and Grease. It seriously rattled me when seeing her on the stage and how she is getting older 🤣. I love you munchin, and so proud of you.”