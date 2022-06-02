Watch Pink and daughter Willow perform 'Cover Me in Sunshine'

Pink’s 11-year-old daughter, Willow, continues to follow in her mama’s musical footsteps.

Earlier this week, Pink invited Willow on stage at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival to help her sing “Cover Me in Sunshine” — and the crowd went wild.

In a video posted to a fan’s Instagram page, Willow shows off her vocal range as she belts the chorus to her mom Pink's feel-good hit. At the end of the song, the two share a sweet hug.

Pink and Willow released “Cover Me in Sunshine” last year to glowing reviews. But the success hasn’t gone to Willow’s head, according to her mom.

“She doesn’t care at all about any of this stuff. She doesn’t care at all,” Pink said during a 2021 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “I was just in there messing around with this song, and she was like, ‘Can I sing on it?’ And I was like, ‘Sure.’ And she was like, ‘Cool, I’m going swimming.’”

Pink also recounted an adorable conversation with Willow about her thoughts on having a No. 1 song in the Netherlands.

“She was like, “Which city is that?’” Pink recalled. “And I was like, ‘Amsterdam.’ And she was like, ‘Oh, I miss that city. Can I watch “Avatar”?’ She’s just funny.”

While Willow has a growing legion of fans, she isn't communicating with them on social media.

“There’s a light side and a shadow side to technology in general for adults, as well,” Pink told TODAY’s Carson Daly in February. “For kids, I’m not there yet. (Willow) does not have a phone, although she pointed out to me yesterday, ‘You know most of the kids in my class, fifth grade, have a phone.’ That doesn’t move my needle. I don’t care.”

Pink shares Willow with her husband, Carey Hart. The couple, who have been married 16 years, are also parents of son Jameson, 5.

Related Video: