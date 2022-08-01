Pink’s daughter, Willow, is ‘bitten by the theater bug’ with roles in ‘Grease’ and ‘High School Musical’

Pink’s daughter is following in her mom’s musical footsteps!

Willow Hart, 11, the oldest child of the “Happy” singer and motocross racer Carey Hart, has been busy building her musical theater chops this summer, appearing in productions of “Grease” and “High School Musical.”

“I’m so proud of the lil woman that willow is becoming!!!!” her dad said in a recent Instagram post. “She has been bitten by the theater bug, and she is killing it!!!”

Hart shared a few photos of Willow dancing onstage in what looks like a number from “Grease,” as well as a sweet pic of him embracing his daughter.

“It seriously rattled me when seeing her on the stage and how she is getting older,” he wrote. “I love you munchin, and so proud of you.”

Willow has been showing off her musical skills for a while now. Last year, she and her mom collaborated on a single, “Cover Me In Sunshine,” and appeared together in a music video for the heartwarming track about love and optimism.

The 11-year-old has also inherited her mom’s aerial acrobatics skills, joining Pink in a gravity-defying routine at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Pink and Hart, who also share 5-year-old son Jameson, regularly gush about their kids on social media.

My ... sassy, fierce, physical, loving, and intelligent daughter Willow. You have taught me to love in ways I didn’t know was possible,” Hart wrote in a post celebrating Willow’s birthday in June.

“You gave me the gift of being a father, and I thank you for that!" he added. "I cherish all of our special times together and even the tough ones. You are growing into a young woman, and though it hurts my heart that you are getting older, I can’t wait to see the human you become."