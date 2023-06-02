Pink cries 'like a baby' to husband's post for Willow's 12th birthday

Carey Hart says his daughter Willow has changed his life in the 12 years she's been alive. His wife, Pink, can hardly stand it.

He celebrated Willow's birthday on Instagram June 2, posting a carousel featuring pictures of them together paired with a heartfelt caption. His words moved Pink to tears, she commented on his post.

“This made me cry like a baby,” she wrote.

In the post, there are pictures of Willow in festive outfits, one of Willow and Hart fishing together, and throwback pictures of Willow a young child. In one of the throwback pictures, Willow is holding her younger brother, Jameson, now 6.

Pink shared her own slideshow of happy memories through the years with her “lovely, unique, brilliant, odd little duckling,” citing a famous e.e. cummings poem in her caption: “I carry your heart with me(I carry it in my heart)...”

"This lil girl has changed my life over the last 12 years," Hart wrote in his caption. "My 1st born, and instant head over heels, love. The love that a father has for his daughter is one that I’ve never experienced and that I can’t explain."

He described how raising Willow has given him a new perspective.

"She has made me grow and soften over the years," he said. "Made me look at the world through different eyes, and experience things in a way that I never would have."

He closed by thanking Willow for who she is, and he sent her lots of love.

"Thank you willow for all that you are," he said. "You amaze me daily and also drive me crazy! I can’t wait to see the human you become through life. I truly feel that you are gonna change the world."

"I love you from here, to the moon, around 10 million times, and back," he ended. "Happy Birthday, Munchkin. Mama cooked a great one!!!!"