Pink is celebrating 14 years of marriage to "super hot" hubby Carey Hart with a trip down memory lane.

The "What About Us" singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a slideshow of pics of the pair dating all the way back to the early days of their courtship.

"So many years, So many hairstyles @hartluck ... We’ve been at this thing a long time, babe. It isn’t perfect, but I’m grateful it’s ours. I love our family," she wrote.

"Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times. 'You’re a real man, carey hart,' she added.

She also included the sweet and hilarious hashtags #agreetodisagree #fightnice #wehatethesamepeople #myrock #noonemakesmeangrierthanyou and #butyouresuperhot.

The photos Pink shared included several shots of her and Hart laughing and kissing. And, wow, she wasn't kidding about their ever-changing hairstyles. Her own hair is curly and blonde in one photo, dark and pixieish in the next and so on. Meanwhile, her husband's hair goes from frosted tips to a mohawk and more.

In one cute pic, taken just a few years ago, the couple smiles sweetly alongside their daughter, Willow, 8, and son, Jameson, who turned 3 last month.

Hart, 44, also shared his own anniversary tribute, along with several more photos.

"14 years married to this amazing woman. I’m so proud of the life that we have built together," gushed the former motocross racer.

"Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship. And look at us now! Two misfits when we met, we have grown together and now have an amazing family," he continued.

"Thank you for being my best friend (I know you don’t like that), and amazing mother to our wild kids. I love you so much," he added.

Happy Anniversary, Pink and Carey!