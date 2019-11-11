They even did red carpet interviews together, with little Jameson mistaking the TODAY boom mic for a dog and petting it.

“Did you think that was a doggie?!” Pink laughed. “It’s okay, it looks like a doggie.”

Pink and her family pose on the red carpet at the "People's Choice Awards." Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

The singer/songwriter was honored Sunday night with the 2019 People’s Champion Award. E! cited her many philanthropic endeavors and various causes as the reason behind the award.

“Anyone who has been following the outspoken star's philanthropy knows the award is well deserved,” E! wrote in an article. “Pink has continually supported and worked alongside organizations like No Kid Hungry, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Autism Speaks, the Human Rights Campaign and many more.”

At the show, a montage played before Pink accepted the award, showing her long history of being an advocate.

She sings for the people, lives for the people, and now she's the 💪 CHAMPION 💪 of the people. Congrats, @pink! #PCAs pic.twitter.com/VTaYDY7dYY — E! People's Choice (@peopleschoice) November 11, 2019

“I have managed to change a little part of my little world,” she said when she accepted the trophy. “I care about decency, humanity and kindness.”

She urged others to follow her lead.

“It feels good to help, it feels powerful to help,” she said. “Get together with your friends and change the f***ing world.”