Pink is no stranger to the challenges of balancing motherhood with a busy career.

The Grammy winner gets candid about how tough it is to juggle superstardom and family life in a new trailer for her upcoming Amazon documentary, "All I Know So Far."

The movie, directed by Michael Gracey, gives fans a backstage peek at Pink's life during her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which began in early 2018 and stretched on until November of the following year.

Zipping across the globe and performing a grueling stage show night after night was tough enough, but the singer also decided to bring along her family — husband Carey Hart and kids, Willow, 9, and Jameson, 4.

Being a touring rock 'n' roll mama wasn't always easy.

"I always wanted to be a rock star and I dreamed of being a mom," Pink says in a voice-over as we see scenes of her rehearsing the flying acrobatics that make her concerts so memorable.

"And now to have my family, my team, my fans here with me, this is beyond my wildest dreams," she continues.

Pink relaxes with her family while on tour in the upcoming documentary "All I Know So Far." Andrew Macpherson / Amazon

The trailer goes on to juxtapose glossy footage of Pink's high-energy stage show with backstage footage showing little Jameson at her feet, needing attention.

"There's no way a mother can walk away from her babies and not think about them every single second ... A lot of moms stop touring because you can't imagine being able to do both," the singer says.

In another backstage clip, viewers see that Willow isn't sold on life on the road.

"You just want to go to summer camp and have a bouncy house but mama's on tour," Pink asks her daughter.

"Yeah," Pink replies.

But as Pink explains, traveling with her family to nearly 20 countries — and stopping to take in plenty of breathtaking sights along the way — gave her kids "an education" they'll always remember.

"It's a concert, it's a tour," Pink says near the trailer's end. "But it's also the story of our life."

