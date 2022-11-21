IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: SodaStream for $49, InStyler hair tools and more up to 76% off

Pink's family joins her at AMAs as she pays tribute to Olivia Newton-John

The singer's husband and two kids, Willow and Jameson, joined her on the red carpet.

Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, shares sweet message for her 40th birthday

00:40
By Lindsay Lowe

The 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, was a family affair for Pink, who walked the red carpet along with her husband, Carey Hart, and their daughter and son, Willow and Jameson.

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals - Pink
(L-R) Pink, Willow Sage Hart, Jameson Moon Hart, and Carey Hart attend the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, Calif.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Hart, 47, and Jameson, 5, twinned in black suits and shirts, while Willow, 11, wore a knee-length black dress with long sleeves, paired with sparkly tights. She also rocked bubblegum pink highlights in her hair.

Pink, meanwhile, added a lightning bolt of color to the mix with her black and yellow sequined dress. 

2022 American Music Awards - Red Carpet
Strike a pose!Jerod Harris / Getty Images for dcp

The fringed number, known as the "Earthquake dress," was from the 1987 collection of legendary designer Bob Mackie, according to Mackie's official Instagram page. The fashion expert is known for dressing Cher, Liza Minnelli, and other icons.

The “Cover Me In Sunshine” singer, 43, shared some fun, candid photos of her family at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, including one pic of herself and her kids striking silly poses as they bought popcorn at a concession stand.

It looks like they had a great night out.
It looks like they had a great night out.@pink via Instagram

Later in the evening, Pink paid an emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who died in August at 73

The singer earned a standing ovation for her performance of Newton-John’s 1978 classic song from Grease, “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”

Taylor Swift dominates the AMAs, brings home her 40th win

Nov. 21, 202201:58

“I have the honor of celebrating the life of a legend, gone too soon- Dame Olivia Newton-John,” Pink wrote on Instagram before the AMAs. “She was an icon with a beautiful voice and an even bigger presence, always kind. I look forward to honoring her tonight.”

For the tribute performance, Pink sported a sequined and beaded rose gold gown with pink feathers. The vintage dress, also by Bob Mackie, was gifted to her by Cher, according to Mackie’s official Instagram page.

Pink performs "Hopelessly Devoted To You
Pink performed an emotional tribute to the late Newton-John.Chris Pizzello / AP

This isn’t the first time Pink’s kids have joined her and Hart on the red carpet; back in 2019, Willow and Jameson joined their parents at the E! People’s Choice Awards.

Willow, who seems to be following in her mom’s musical footsteps, has also joined Pink onstage multiple times, showing off her singing voice and her impressive aerial acrobatic skills.

Lindsay Lowe

Lindsay Lowe has been a regular contributor to TODAY.com since 2016, covering pop culture, style, home and other lifestyle topics. She is also working on her first novel, a domestic drama set in rural Regency England.