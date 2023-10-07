Pink reveals the songs she regrets making: 'That was a real mistake'

Pink has been making music for decades but that doesn't mean she's never made a musical misstep.

The 44-year-old singer reflected on her past songs, sharing in an interview with the Los Angeles Times what she believes are her worst singles, as well as her best.

“Worst? I mean, there’s been so many. Maybe ‘True Love,’” Pink told the newspaper, before elaborating. “Because it’s mean. (My husband) Carey’s got thick skin, but I owe him a love song.”

Among the lyrics for the 2012 song, which is featured on her album “The Truth About Love,” includes: “Sometimes I hate every single stupid word you say/Sometimes I wanna slap you in your whole face/There’s no one quite like you, you push all my buttons down/I know life would suck without you.”

However, Pink quickly added another song to her worst list.

"Oh wait, I did put out that SpongeBob thing. 'We’ve Got Scurvy'? I wish I never did that. That was a real mistake," she added about the 2009 track that was included in the album "SpongeBob's Greatest Hits."

Pink and Carey Hart have been married since 2006, yet separated for a brief time over the years. The singer and former motocross competitor share two children together, 12-year-old daughter Willow and 6-year-old son Jameson.

However, when it came to her best songs, she did credit one particular record for bringing her and Hart back together.

“Best, maybe ‘So What’ or ‘Get the Party Started’? ‘So What’ was fun from start to finish — writing it, singing it, performing it, the video,” the entertainer said. “It was part of what got Carey and I back together.”

Just earlier this year, in May, Hart shared how he feels when his singer wife writes songs inspired by him and their marriage. During an appearance on the “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the host first shared a clip of Pink recalling playing a song for Hart off her recent album, "Trustfall."

“There’s one on the new album that was a hard day and I played it for him because that’s fair. He should know what’s being said about him in the world,” she said. “And he just started giggling and he’s like, ‘Well, you’re welcome.’”

When the video ended, Clarkson asked the former athlete if that moment was accurate.

“We’ve been together 21 years. I have very thick skin,” he said during an appearance on the “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” “Very little affects me. I don’t know exactly what day she’s talking about, specifically. But it’s probably just the temperature.”