Pink and Carey Hart's kids: All about Willow and Jameson

Pink never shies away from speaking her mind, and there's one topic the singer is particularly outspoken about: parenthood. The 43-year-old and her husband Carey Hart, 48, have two children together — Willow, 12, and Jameson, 6 — and they aren't afraid to share their parenting trials and triumphs with their followers.

As much as she adores her kids, Pink wasn't always sure she'd become a mother.

“I didn’t really want to be a mom. I didn’t not not want to be a mom. But it just wasn’t sort of on my list of to-do’s,” the star told TODAY’s Carson Daly in 2021.

When she welcomed her daughter Willow, Pink knew she was destined to be a mom all along.

“I had Willow and, man, that saying of ‘watching your heart go walking outside of your body’ — it’s truly how it feels,” she said.

Earlier this year, Pink told TODAY that starting a family with Hart was “easily the best decision” she’s ever made.

Pink's career is a family affair, and she has been taking her children on tour with her for years. However, she recently told Willow that she would give away her life on the road if her kids simply want her to be "mom."

She recalled the honest conversation during an interview with Drew Barrymore on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

“‘I’ll walk away tomorrow. If that’s what you want, I’ll walk away tomorrow,’” she recalled saying.

Curious to learn more about the children Pink and Hart are raising together? We're sharing everything you need to know about this dynamic duo.

Willow Sage Hart

In 2011, Pink and Hart welcomed their first child: a daughter named Willow.

“We are ecstatic to welcome our new beautiful healthy happy baby girl, Willow Sage Hart,” Pink tweeted at the time. “She’s gorgeous, just like her daddy. #beyondblessed.”

After Pink had Willow, she told People that her life had changed drastically. “But you can’t possibly grasp how beautiful that is until you have your child,” she said.

From an early age, she took after both of her parents and exhibited an adventurous spirit.

On her daughter's sixth birthday in 2017, Hart called Willow the "baddest little girl on the planet."

The following year, Hart referred to Willow as a "strong, smart, sensitive, little girl" in a birthday tribute.

Much like her mom, Willow had already developed a penchant for bright hair colors by then, and debuted a new purple do just in time for her special day.

As Willow got older, her love for music — and aptitude for it — took the fore. In 2021, she made her Billboard chart debut when her mom released their duet “Cover Me In Sunshine."

Since then, Willow has joined her mom on stage multiple times, including at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards for a moving acrobatic performance.

Willow also showed off her talent when she had her first singing recital in December 2022. The preteen sang “The Rose Song,” which was originally made popular by Olivia Rodrigo in Disney’s “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."

She also starred in musical productions of "Grease" and "High School Musical." Her proud dad shared several photos of his little star on Instagram with the caption, “I’m so proud of the lil woman that willow is becoming!!!! She has been bitten by the theater bug, and she is killing it!!!”

For Willow’s 12th birthday, her mom gave her a sweet shout-out on Instagram. She wrote, “Ugh. My darling. My lovely, unique, brilliant, odd little duckling ... Smiling with pride and wonder. Go get em tiger."

Her dad shared a tribute of his own on Instagram, writing, “Where to even begin. This lil girl has changed my life over the last 12 years. My 1st born, and instant head over heels, love. The love that a father has for his daughter is one that I’ve never experienced and that I can’t explain. She has made me grow and soften over the years. Made me look at the world through different eyes, and experience things in a way that I never would have.”

Pink has been taking her two children on tour with her for years, and she recently revealed that Willow would have a job during her summer 2023 world tour.

“Willow has a job on tour,” Pink told TODAY in February. “We just had to go over minimum wage and it’s different state to state.”

The star said she also used the opportunity to teach her daughter negotiation skills.

“I said it’s about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over. She goes, ‘I’ll take $20. it’s easier to do the math.’ I’m like ‘That’s not how you negotiate for yourself.’ I’m like, ‘You’ll take $25 so it’s easier math," she said.

Jameson Moon Hart

In December 2016, Pink welcomed her son, Jameson, with Hart, just one month after she revealed her pregnancy.

From the beginning, the couple immersed their son in their adventurous lifestyle, taking him skateboarding and dirt biking with his sister. In 2018, Hart fired back at online haters who criticized him for taking young Jameson on a jet ski ride.

“Don’t worry parent police, he is safe and I put him right back in his bubble when we were done,” Hart captioned the photo and explained that they were simply idling on a short ride.

In honor of her son's third birthday in 2019, Pink shared the following photo and caption: "You and willow have been bickering all morning, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. You bring so much light to the world, my boy."

Like his sister Willow, Jameson has been touring with his mom for years. In 2018, Pink told Redbook that she enjoys playing an active role in her children's lives, even if having them on tour with her makes the experience a bit more hectic.

“I know this is going to be hard, but we’ll make amazing memories,” she remembered telling them at the time.

The singer opened up about her close relationship with Jameson in a moving Instagram post for his fifth birthday 2021.

"I wasn’t sure if I would be able to love another human the way I loved my first born. Everyone said 'wait until you have a son.' And I thought to myself, 'but I already have that relationship with my girl,'" she wrote.

"And then you came along. Boy wonder. You gave me a bigger heart, and now I watch it go walking outside of me. You are joy personified. You are my greatest teacher, you remind me to be grateful, to laugh, to wake up and stretch and seize the day. I thank God for you daily," she continued.

When he was 4 years old, Jameson showed off his singing chops in an endearing TikTok video where he covered his mom and sister's song, "Cover Me in Sunshine."

“This one is trouble,” Pink captioned the post.

Like his dad, Jameson loves to spend his free time at the skate park. The proud dad sometimes shows off his son’s sweet moves on Instagram.

On his son’s sixth birthday, Hart posted the following tribute to his Instagram page.

"This kid 🤣🤣🤣. Happy 6th b day, Jamo!!!! You are one of the funniest, sweetest, kindest, lil crazy pants I’ve ever met. Thank you for choosing me to be your Papa. Love you from here, around the sun 10 million times, and back," he wrote.