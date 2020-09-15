Pink opens up about challenges of marriage in candid post: 'It's worth it'

Pink knows marriage isn’t always easy.

The “Raise Your Glass” singer reflected on this idea in a recent Instagram, which featured a photo of her and husband Carey Hart hugging along with a message about the challenges of married life.

“My friend @jbpitts2 took this photo of us. He’s still my favorite sweet little dirtball. He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together. Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage,” she captioned the picture.

Pink, who’s been married to Hart since 2006, went on to describe the emotions you feel after tying the knot.

“It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter. It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself,” the Grammy winner, 41, wrote.

“It is a lifetime of coming back to the table. People laugh at us because we’re either fighting or laughing. They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy. But I’ll tell you what. It’s worth it. All of it. Even when it isn’t.”

Pink — who previously given fans a look at her relationship with Hart in the video for her song "90 Days" — also opened up about the value of seeking professional help to work out marital issues.

“Therapy isn’t for weak people or hippies or liberals," she continued. "It’s for broken people that want to be whole. It’s for runaways that want a family. It’s a lesson on how to sit down and listen. How to love yourself so that the other person can, too. I love you babe. I’m grateful we made it to this photo.”

Her comments about therapy echo remarks she made back in June while speaking during an Instagram Live with life coach Vanessa Inn, who works with her and Hart.

"It’s the only reason we’re still together,” the singer said. “I think partners after a long time, we just speak — I can’t say it’s a man and woman thing, I think it’s a partner thing, a spouse thing — that you just speak two different languages."