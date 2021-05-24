Watch Pink and daughter Willow perform dazzling aerial duet

Looks like talent runs deep in Pink's family tree.

On Sunday night, Pink received the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, and her daughter, Willow Sage Hart, joined her. The mother-daughter duo took to the stage, or more fittingly, the sky, to execute an impressive high-flying performance of their song, "Cover Me in Sunshine," during a medley of Pink's greatest hits.

Aerial silks and acrobatics have been a staple of Pink's live performances over the past few years, but this was the first time fans saw her 9-year-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Carey Hart, also execute the challenging and athletic art form. Willow seemed absolutely fearless twirling, spinning and going upside down in the air while holding her mother's hands.

Pink and Willow Sage Hart. Christopher Polk/NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

After the stunning display of stunts, Willow excitingly exited the stage, proud of her job well done. Pink continued her medley with other hits "So What," "Who Knew," "Just Like a Pill," "Just Give Me a Reason" and "All I Know So Far."

Willow Sage Hart and Pink perform onstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on May 23, 2021. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for dcp

Later, during her acceptance speech for the evening's Icon Award, the 41-year-old musician acknowledged her daughter and 4-year-old son Jameson, who was also in attendance.

"Willow, nailed it. Jameson, nailing it," she said. "I love what I do, and I love the people that I get to do it with, and we're pretty good at what we do. But it wouldn't matter if no one came to see us and play with us, so all you guys out there and around the world, thank you for coming out.

"Thank you for letting us all heal together. I cannot wait until we can do it again, until we can just sweat all over each other, and just this is an absolute honor."