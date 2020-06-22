Pink praises couples therapy as the 'only reason' for 14-year marriage to Carey Hart

Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, celebrated 14 years of marriage earlier this year. It’s a milestone Pink says they couldn’t have reached without help.

For nearly two decades, the singer, 40, and Hart, 44, have been working on their relationship with San Francisco-based life coach Vanessa Inn.

“It’s the only reason we’re still together,” Pink revealed during an Instagram Live with Inn on Friday. “I think partners after a long time, we just speak — I can’t say it’s a man and woman thing, I think it’s a partner thing, a spouse thing — that you just speak two different languages.”

Pink explained that Inn listens and then translates in a way that both she and the retired motocross racer can understand.

“Without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean we would not be together,” Pink said. “We just wouldn’t because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people. I mean, what’s happening in our country right now is a perfect example of that. We don’t know how to love each other, we don’t know how to get along, we don’t know how to communicate."

Pink also acknowledged she struggles with intimacy. To illustrate the point, Pink recalled a therapy session where she and Hart were asked to place their hands on each other's hearts while maintaining eye contact.

"This man that I had been saying won’t show up for me, his feet were planted in that earth, his hand was on my heart and his eyes were looking into my soul and guess what I did? I started giggling and looked away," Pink said. "And in that moment I realized that I was a little bit full of s--t. I was the one here that was just talking and there have been many of those times.”

Pink and Hart, who are parents to daughter, Willow, 9, and Jameson, 3, separated in February 2008, but reconciled 11 months later.