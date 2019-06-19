Raising a family, maintaining a romance and just getting through the day-to-day grind is hard enough, but for Pink, that all comes with the added challenge of life on the road.

The singer-songwriter, who's been on her "Beautiful Trauma" tour for more than a year already, has just put a spotlight on that added difficulty — and on her husband, Carey Hart — in her latest music video.

Pink surprised fans Tuesday when she teased that a special video was on the way for her latest single, "90 Days," a duet featuring guest singer Wrabel.

The music video opens with a flashback to a recent visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," in which Pink opened up about touring with her kids, 8-year-old daughter Willow and 2-year-old son Jameson.

(This happens to be the second music video for DeGeneres this week. The daytime talk show host also made an appearance in Taylor Swift's "You Need to Calm Down.")

But the focus of the video quickly shifts from the kids to the 39-year-old singer's relationship with her husband and the imagery leans into the message of the lyrics — putting on a happy face when it sometimes feels like things are falling apart.

Editor's note: The following video contains strong language.

The couple dance playfully in the music video, but when Hart can't see her face, Pink shows her inner struggle, and her tears flow freely as she belts out the song from a bathtub.

"I'm laughing, but I'm lying/ When you're smiling, I'm the saddest/ I hide my face so you don't see it/ I think out loud, hope you don't hear it," she sings.

The melancholy moments are offset with beautiful imagery of the duo, who've been married — through a few public ups and downs — for more than 13 years.

Pink came up with the concept behind the powerful video, and it was directed by Remi Bakkar, one of her touring dancers.

"I ran around the streets of Portland and Detroit while we were on tour in the world," she said in a video post on Instagram, adding that "90 Days" is one of her favorite tracks from her most recent album, "Hurts 2B Human."

But lest the sad song and the heavy moments in the video send the wrong message, Pink also shared a photo of Hart with the sweet and simple caption, "I like him."

The video for "90 Days" isn't the first one to feature Hart. In fact, he's appeared in several others alongside his wife, including "Just Like Fire," "True Love" and "Just Give Me a Reason."