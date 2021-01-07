Pink celebrates 15th wedding anniversary with Carey Hart: 'What a wild ride'

Pink and her hubby, Carey Hart, are celebrating 15 years of marriage.

The "What About Us" singer marked the occasion on Thursday by sharing a gallery of photos of the couple and their kids on Instagram. The pics date all the way back to when the pair's love story began — and provide a fun snapshot of Pink and Hart's ever-changing hairstyles.

Several of Pink's photos show the couple cuddling up to each other, with one NSFW shot showing her with her hand on the crotch of Hart's pants. Other pics find the proud parents with their daughter Willow, 9, and son, Jameson, who turned 4 last month.

In her caption, the Grammy winner gushed that she was proud that she and Hart have made their marriage last. "15 years. Proud of us babe. See, sometimes being stubborn pays off," she joked.

"What a wild ride it’s been, once we learned how to stay in our race line. Here’s to at least the next 15 months hahahAh. I love you and I love our family. ❤️❤️" she added.

Pink with husband Carey Hart at Billboard's 2019 LIve Music Summit and Awards Ceremony in November 2019. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

In June, Pink opened up about how couple's therapy is the key to the pair's marriage.

For nearly two decades, she and Hart have worked on their relationship with San Francisco-based life coach Vanessa Inn. “It’s the only reason we’re still together,” Pink revealed during an Instagram Live appearance with Inn.

“I think partners after a long time, we just speak — I can’t say it’s a man and woman thing, I think it’s a partner thing, a spouse thing — that you just speak two different languages," she continued.

Pink went on to explain that Inn has helped her and Hart learn to communicate. She's also taught them valuable relationship skills they wished they'd learned earlier in life.

“Without Vanessa translating for me for the last 18 years, I mean we would not be together,” Pink said. “We just wouldn’t because we are not taught as kids how to have relationships, how to get along with people. I mean, what’s happening in our country right now is a perfect example of that. We don’t know how to love each other, we don’t know how to get along, we don’t know how to communicate."

Pink discussed her marriage again months later, when she posted an Instagram photo of her in Hart's arms in September. "He’s still my favorite sweet little dirtball. He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together," she wrote in her caption.

She went on to describe the mix of emotions she's felt during the couple's long union.

"Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage,” she wrote. “It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter. It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself. It is a lifetime of coming back to the table."

"People laugh at us because we’re either fighting or laughing," she added. "They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy. But I’ll tell you what. It’s worth it. All of it. Even when it isn’t.”