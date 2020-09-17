Pink appeared at the Academy of Country Music Awards to debut her new single with the night's host, Keith Urban.

For the very first time, the talented pair performed their new song called "One Too Many," which is featured on Urban's forthcoming album "The Speed of Now: Part 1" that comes out Sept. 18.

The pair delivered the boozy performance in two separate cities from two different time zones, and they absolutely killed it!

"I spend all my money drinking on my own, yeah / In this bar, just sat here staring at my phone," the song's lyrics say. "And I keep second-guessing, where did I go wrong? / I know I'm proud / But I've had one too many / Come take me home."

Fans seemed to really love the moment between the two musicians.

"Love this collaboration," one person tweeted. "Keith is one of my all time favorites. Would love for Pink to come out with a country album!! She has such an amazing voice."

Another person added, "Two of my faves killed it as always."

Earlier in the night, Urban delivered an important message to the audience watching at home about the current state of the nation.

"This has been an unpredictable and unsettling year for everyone," Urban said. "Even as of right now, our friends out west are battling horrific wildfires, our folks on the Gulf Coast are threatened by hurricanes. We want to send our love, thoughts and our prayers out to every one of you affected right now."

"And of course we are still in the midst of trying to fight two pandemics: COVID-19 and social injustice. Far too many lives have been lost to both."

But he ended his opening remarks on a hopeful note, citing the night's purpose, country music, as a remedy to heal the suffering.

Keith Urban presents the entertainer of the year award onstage during the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 16, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Kevin Mazur/ACMA2020 / Getty Images for ACM

"Country music is many things to many people, but at its center, at its core, at its heart, I believe it's about community," the former "American Idol" judge shared. "The songs, the stories, and the artists that tell them bring us healing, comfort and they bring hope. We sure could use some of that right about now, don't you think?"